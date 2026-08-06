In a major health update, the family of Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr confirmed on Wednesday that the celebrity gossip blogger is now able to communicate while recovering at a Miami hospital. He was admitted following an apparent self-harm livestream on TikTok Live on Tuesday night.

Emergency services rushed the 48-year-old internet personality to a local medical facility after terrified viewers alerted law enforcement to a distressing broadcast originating from his home.

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The news came after the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office confirmed that officers dispatched multiple units to the property upon receiving several urgent 911 calls regarding an individual livestreaming self-harm on social media.

Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers verified that Lavandeira was alone inside the residence. They made the tactical decision to disengage while continuing to monitor the building.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue subsequently recovered the commentator safely and transported him to a nearby medical facility, where he remains under specialist clinical care.

In an official public statement published on his personal website, relatives admitted the ordeal had been profoundly difficult due to limited information trickling out from medical staff.

They expressed immense relief after learning that the media figure was responsive, describing the development as a crucial beacon of hope during a turbulent period.

'We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope,' the statement read.

The family extended heartfelt gratitude to well-wishers across the globe who offered prayers and kind messages during what they described as a deeply heartbreaking ordeal.

They requested continued grace and understanding from the public as they take things one step at a time. Their focus remains strictly on his recovery.

Police Secure Home To Assist Family as Representatives Urge Privacy

The scene surrounding the blogger's property remained active on Wednesday as law enforcement personnel taped off the exterior perimeter.

A police source explained that securing the property was standard procedure to manage media presence and support the family, confirming that no active criminal investigation is underway.

Sister Barbara Lavandeira was seen arriving at the Miami home, which her brother shares with their mother Teresita Lavandeira. She kept a low profile amid the heavy press presence outside.

The sheriff's department confirmed that its Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals were deployed to the property to assist family members during the crisis.

Representing Golden Artists Entertainment, talent representatives Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan stated they were aware of the troubling video circulating online.

They disclosed that they had initially been unable to make direct contact with their client despite persistent attempts throughout Tuesday evening.

In a follow-up statement, the agency expressed gratitude for the public concern. They urged everyone to honour the broadcaster's privacy during his clinical treatment.

Podcast Paused as Blogger Faced Traumatic Year of Struggles

This shocking breakdown follows what sources close to the personality described as a traumatic year involving severe personal and financial hurdles.

Insiders revealed that the blogger had been dealing with mounting financial stress stemming from expensive life-saving surgeries, a major cross-country move, and a severe health crisis that nearly killed him.

It seems the immense weight of these compounding life events finally caught up with him. It goes to show that even high-profile internet figures face heavy stuff behind closed doors.

In the wake of his sudden hospitalisation, his podcast co-host Chris Booker announced that their popular audio show would be paused indefinitely.

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Booker stated that future broadcasting plans remain completely TBD as the production team prioritises his well-being over work commitments.

Official dispatch audio and local surveillance footage confirmed that police vehicles visited the residence multiple times before the final medical transport took place.

Surveillance clips obtained by media outlets showed officers arriving at the estate throughout Tuesday evening to ensure the situation did not escalate further.

With the commentator remaining under medical supervision, loved ones insist that their sole priority is helping him heal away from the public eye.