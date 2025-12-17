Jack Black has responded with trademark humour and humility after actress Elle Fanning publicly declared her admiration for him, calling the actor 'sex on legs' during a viral Vanity Fair lie detector video.

The light-hearted exchange, which quickly caught fire on social media, offered fans a rare glimpse into mutual respect between two Hollywood generations and reminded audiences why Black's self-deprecating charm continues to resonate.

The moment gained fresh attention after Black addressed the compliment in a TikTok video promoting an upcoming Sony Pictures project, proving once again that even A-listers are not immune to being starstruck.

Elle's Hottest Man!

On December 14, Black appeared in a TikTok video posted by Sony Pictures alongside Paul Rudd, in which he responded to Fanning's compliment. His comments on Black had been praising him as 'sex on legs' by Fanning, who had mentioned adding a high-pitched hallelujah that went viral.

Black, 56, seized the moment to make a joke about his body image and admiration.

He then went on with a sense of humour, suggesting that the reason behind Fanning's liking of him so much was due to Goblin Dysmorphia, and then stated that he enjoyed her compliments.

Black said, 'Have you ever heard of body dysmorphia?'

'Where when you look at yourself, you're like, 'Oh, I'm so ugly,' but really you're like this gorgeous creature? I think she's got the opposite of that, where she looks at me, which objectively is a goblin gremlin, and she sees this gorgeous creature.'

Also, in the clip, Paul Rudd came to their rescue and said he understands; he admits Black people are underestimated.

Splendid admiration of Black on the part of Fanning has been well recorded.

The Fanning Sisters Take Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test

In September, she and her sister, Dakota Fanning, were featured on Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Tests series, in which both admitted to having a group chat where they talk about how hot he is.

Elle referred to Black as the hottest man she has ever laid her eyes on in her life, and her boyfriend, the musician and the executive chairman of Rolling Stone Gus Dapperton, knows about her crush.

She said that Dapperton informed Black about how she felt at the Golden Globe Awards in January, when Jack Black attended.

Elle Fanning retold the story during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December, saying that Gus told her he was her hall pass, by the way.

'So he's aware.' She even talked about how excited she was to meet Black at the Golden Globes, saying it was the experience that made her life.

Fanning confessed she went bright red when they met, and she remains starstruck, calling him so perfect and funny.

Even Stars Get Star-Struck

The way Black responded to Fanning's remarks is indicative of his easygoing character and humour. Although he is an experienced actor who is already in movies such as School of Rock, Nacho Libre, and Jumanji, he is not conceited about his looks and does not resist fan adoration.

His good-natured admission of being crushed on by Fanning only makes him lovable to the fans and even to his fellow employees.

The very publicity of the announcement and the ensuing communication between Fanning and them point to a larger cultural phenomenon: celebrities publicly stating that they admire each other.

Both actors have had equally successful careers: Jack Black juggling his roles as an actor and musician, and Elle Fanning as a rising young star.

The exchanges they have had recently not only allowed them to portray their personalities but also demonstrated the timeless nature of genuine admiration in Hollywood.

Jack Black's reaction did more than deflect a compliment. It turned a viral moment into a reminder that confidence does not always mean taking oneself seriously and that sometimes, the most attractive quality of all is humour.