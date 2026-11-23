British actor Jacob Roberts, best known for his role in Coronation Street, is at the centre of an ITV investigation following an alleged late-night altercation at a bar in Manchester.

The 36-year-old actor, who portrays Detective Constable Kit Green in the long-running soap, reportedly directed abusive and misogynistic remarks at a group of men and women.

He was allegedly heard shouting, 'You f*g virgin ct,' before telling a woman who tried to stop him, 'Slag, fk off.'

The incident reportedly occurred on 8 November, when Roberts tried to enter Kiely's Irish Bar but was refused entry as the venue was closing. He allegedly became aggressive and started swearing after being turned away.

Another man reportedly stepped in to restrain Roberts as he angrily pointed through the security gate that staff had put up to block the entrance.

Greater Manchester Police arrived at the venue at around 02:30 following reports of a disturbance, but no arrests were made. The actor was also reportedly filmed telling a police officer that the bouncer was 'being a d**k'.

Bar Workers Speak Out

Speaking to police, the bar's doorman criticised Roberts' attitude, saying that such behaviour was unacceptable, particularly from someone with celebrity status. He also called on ITV bosses to take action and remove the actor from the show.

'He was saying that he was a celebrity and "Do you know who I am?". He is no better than anyone else. He has abused his position,' the doorman told The Sun.

'He was asking why we needed to call the police but the guy wanted to fight. He was shaking the fence to try to get at me. I said to him that he was not getting in but he was being aggressive,' he added.

The bar manager, who asked not to be identified, described Roberts as 'awful', adding: 'He just wouldn't move. He should apologise to the doorman and to the woman he called a slag.'

'It would have been appreciated if he'd come in the next day and apologised and shown some kind of remorse but he didn't. He clearly is not bothered, is he?' a third bar worker said.

ITV Investigation

Following the incident, an ITV spokesperson confirmed that the broadcaster was taking the matter seriously and looking into the allegations. Actors' contracts reportedly include clauses requiring them not to bring the company into disrepute.

'We are investigating this matter and will be speaking to Jacob Roberts," the spokesperson said, as quoted by Oxford Mail.

The investigation could have implications for Roberts' future on the show, although ITV has not announced any disciplinary action.

Roberts has been involved in several major Coronation Street storylines, with recent trailers suggesting he will play a prominent role in this week's episodes. The alleged bar incident, however, has raised questions over his future on the long-running ITV soap.

The actor joined Coronation Street in 2024 after spending six years playing Damon Kinsella in Channel 4's Hollyoaks. His television credits also include Emmerdale, and he appeared in the soap crossover episode Corriedale earlier this year.