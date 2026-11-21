Taylor Swift stood to applaud Ella Langley after losing Single of the Year at the CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman suggested Swift's subsequent change in posture reflected a wish to leave the spotlight on the winner.

Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' beat Swift's 'I Knew It, I Knew You' at the 60th annual ceremony. Langley made CMA history with six wins in one year, including Entertainer of the Year, according to the Country Music Association.

Swift's reaction became the focus of expert analysis during a night that also marked her first CMA Awards performance in 13 years. Honigman's assessment concerned how she moved before and after Langley's name was announced, rather than anything Swift said.

Why Taylor Swift's Standing Applause Drew Attention

Honigman described Swift leaning forward while waiting for the result, followed by a small smile. She viewed both movements as signs of interest in the category, rather than evidence that Swift was preoccupied with her own nomination.

The comments were attributed to an interview with Mr Gamble US and reported by The Blast on 19 November. Honigman described Swift's support for Langley as sincere, although that was her interpretation of the singer's expressions.

When the winner was announced, Swift stood and applauded with her hands raised. Honigman noticed that she then seemed to curve her back slightly, a movement the expert linked to Swift's apparent awareness of her prominent front-row position.

'Taylor doesn't want all eyes on her, but on Ella,' Honigman said. 'But it's too late to sit down now, so she keeps going.'

Honigman also pointed to Swift's parted lips and narrowed eyes, interpreting the expression as enthusiasm. She connected that reaction to the quieter smile she had observed moments earlier.

These are subjective readings of visible behaviour, not proof of Swift's intentions. Nothing in the reported account establishes why Swift stood or subsequently adjusted her posture.

Taylor Swift Returns to the Country Stage With Keith Urban

Swift performed 'I Knew It, I Knew You', written for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, alongside 'Our Song' from her 2006 debut album. Keith Urban joined her on banjo for a performance linking her latest material with her country beginnings.

The return was notable because her previous CMA Awards performance came in 2013. She had attended the ceremony since then, but this was her first time performing there in more than a decade.

Honigman said rehearsed choreography was difficult to interpret as spontaneous emotion. Even so, she regarded Swift's smile, including a moment when both dimples were visible, as consistent with excitement.

She also described a possible unplanned moment when Swift put on sunglasses. In Honigman's account, the glasses appeared to shift the singer's microphone and briefly affect the sound, but Swift continued without a prolonged interruption.

There has been no independent confirmation of a technical fault. The expert's observation was that Swift appeared to maintain her concentration despite the possible distraction.

Taylor Swift's Loss Comes Amid Ella Langley's Record Night

The CMA confirmed Langley's victories across Entertainer, Single, Album, Song, Female Vocalist and Music Video of the Year. Swift, meanwhile, also presented Brooks & Dunn with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award result is clear, as is Swift's standing applause. Whether her posture reflected a deliberate effort to redirect attention remains Honigman's interpretation, rather than something the singer herself has confirmed.