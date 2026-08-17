Welsh actor Nathan Sussex has revealed his new Coronation Street character is at the centre of a murder investigation on the famous Weatherfield cobbles, and hinted the storyline could build to a major Christmas payoff on the ITV soap.

Speaking to Lucy Owen, Sussex said joining Coronation Street felt different from anything else in his career, despite years of television work behind him.

'To be there, like doing a job there, walking down these famous cobbles, honestly, it really gets to you,' he said. Sussex added that 'Corrie means so much to so many people. It is a national institution. We have all grown up on it at some point in our lives.'

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Sussex, who is from Abergavenny in Monmouthshire, recalled watching the soap in the 1980s and named Rovers Return barmaid Bet Lynch as an 'icon,' remembered for her beehive and oversized earrings.

His new role carries considerably more weight, following a brief 2007 cameo as a medic. Sussex is best known to soap audiences as abusive football coach Buster in Hollyoaks, a performance that won him TV Villain of the Year in 2019, and has also appeared in Casualty, Emmerdale, It's a Sin and Men Up.

His new character, Richie Parkinson, arrives as the cousin of Tim Metcalfe, played by Joe Duttine. Tim, who is married to Sally, ends up taking in Richie's daughter as a murder investigation unfolds around them.

The precise details of that case, and Richie's role within it, are being kept deliberately vague, even from Sussex himself.

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Sussex said Coronation Street bosses had given him only a partial picture of where the storyline is heading.

'When you get a job like this, they kind of tell you the story arc,' he explained. 'But, of course, because it is a new storyline, I only know stuff up until a certain period.' He added that he had been 'given sort of a brief that this is what could happen' but did not yet know the full outcome.

What he does know is that producers are planning a significant seasonal payoff. 'All I know is it is quite a big Christmas hook,' he said, before admitting to a long-standing ambition shared by many British soap actors.

'You know the dream, I would love to be in Coronation Street on Christmas Day,' he told Owen. 'While you are tucking into your Ferrero Rocher or your Roses, yes, I will be on your screens. I do not know. Perhaps. Isn't that the dream?'

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Christmas episodes have traditionally featured some of Coronation Street's biggest dramatic moments, from weddings going wrong to major end-of-year confrontations. Sussex's comments suggest the Richie Parkinson storyline is being positioned as more than a minor subplot heading into the festive schedule.

ITV has not confirmed how long Richie Parkinson will remain on the cobbles or how central he will be to December's episodes. Specifics beyond what Sussex has described remain provisional until ITV's autumn schedule is confirmed, but if the actor's excitement is anything to go by, Corrie fans are in for a treat.