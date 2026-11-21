Social media users have rallied behind journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin after a clip of his interview with Hailey Bieber circulated online, sparking debate over whether his questions about her billion-dollar skincare business were unfair or simply part of a business journalist's job.

The discussion gained traction after X (formerly Twitter) Pop Crave shared a clip from the interview, in which Sorkin questioned Bieber about her decision to sell Rhode for $1 billion (£761.7 million and why she believed she could achieve that valuation. While some viewers criticised the journalist's approach, others defended him, arguing that he was asking reasonable questions about the businesswoman's financial ambitions.

The online reaction has since divided users, with some accusing Sorkin of being patronising while others said Bieber was being held accountable for the business claims she made. The debate has also drawn attention to how celebrity entrepreneurs are perceived when they move beyond entertainment and into the business world.

Journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin faces criticism for asking Hailey Bieber why she thought she could sell Rhode for a $1 billion. pic.twitter.com/cbQXOW33X8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2026

Internet Defends Andrew Ross Sorkin Over His Questions

Following the viral clip, several users took to X to defend Sorkin, arguing that his questions were appropriate for an interview about a billion-dollar business transaction.

One user suggested Bieber was more accustomed to interviews in which celebrities are treated like friends rather than business figures, arguing that Sorkin was simply approaching her as a businesswoman.

Another commenter said the interview demonstrated why education matters, while others questioned why the journalist was receiving criticism for asking about the reasoning behind Rhode's valuation.

Some users also pointed out that the discussion was a business interview, not a casual celebrity conversation, arguing that questions about financial goals, company valuations and business decisions were entirely appropriate.

Others, however, acknowledged that although the question itself was fair, Sorkin's delivery could have been perceived as awkward or condescending. The discussion therefore extended beyond whether the question was justified, with some viewers focusing on how it was asked.

The debate reflects differing expectations of interviews involving celebrities who have established businesses, with some audiences expecting a more accommodating approach while others believe entrepreneurs should face the same scrutiny as traditional business executives.

Hailey Bieber Explains Her Billion-Dollar Ambition

According to a report from People, Bieber discussed Rhode's acquisition during the 2026 DealBook Summit in New York City on November 18, where she spoke about building her skincare company and its eventual sale to e.l.f. Beauty in May 2025.

Bieber said she had set a billion-dollar figure as the minimum amount she would consider accepting for the company from the beginning. She acknowledged that the target initially seemed extraordinarily ambitious but said having an optimistic mindset helped her pursue it.

When Sorkin asked what made her believe she could achieve such a goal, Bieber attributed it to what she described as 'delusion', explaining that entrepreneurs sometimes need an unusually high level of optimism to aim for ambitious outcomes.

The businesswoman also explained that selling Rhode was not always part of her original plan. She said she was willing to consider a deal if the right buyer and opportunity came along, adding that e.l.f. Beauty offered the qualities she wanted in a partner for the brand's next stage.

Rhode's Success Fuels Debate Over Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Rhode launched in 2022 and developed a following through its skincare products and minimalist branding. Its acquisition by e.l.f. Beauty marked a major milestone for Bieber, placing her business achievements under greater public scrutiny.

The viral interview has since prompted discussions about the expectations placed on celebrity-founded brands, particularly when their founders discuss financial success and business strategy.

While some viewers felt Sorkin's questioning was unnecessarily uncomfortable, others maintained that entrepreneurs should expect challenging questions when discussing billion-dollar deals.

For many defending the journalist, the controversy was less about the interview itself and more about the reaction to a businesswoman being questioned about her own financial ambitions.