Miley Cyrus told Maxx Morando in her wedding vows: 'Before I met you, I was lost, and in finding you, I found myself.' Entertainment Tonight reported the line from their Palm Springs ceremony on Saturday 21 November 2026. Morando, 28, vowed to make his wife 'feel safe and supported.'

The wedding is Cyrus's second, and it came almost seven years after her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth became final in January 2020. Cyrus and Hemsworth had separated about eight months into that marriage. Her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, were among the guests.

Inside the Palm Springs Ceremony

The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne led the ceremony, and US entertainment outlets placed it at Frank Sinatra's former Palm Springs estate. Coyne worked with Cyrus on her 2015 album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. Dolly Parton's 'Love Is Like a Butterfly' played before the vows, according to Entertainment Tonight. Cyrus wore a silk Saint Laurent gown from designer Anthony Vaccarello, and Morando chose the same label for his tuxedo, as her photos below show.

Cyrus's mother, Tish, attended with her husband, actor Dominic Purcell, and Billy Ray brought his partner, actress Elizabeth Hurley. Cyrus's sister Noah also joined the guests, who kept to an all-black dress code at the poolside ceremony. A reported rift between Billy Ray and the singer followed his 2022 divorce from Tish Cyrus, but the two reconciled in public in 2025. Billy Ray had publicly celebrated his daughter's engagement in December 2025.

A First Marriage That Lasted Months

Cyrus met Hemsworth on the set of the 2010 film The Last Song, and the actors spent nearly a decade together on and off before marrying in December 2018. They wed shortly after a wildfire destroyed the home they shared in Malibu, California. Hemsworth filed for divorce the following August, citing irreconcilable differences. A Los Angeles judge finalised the divorce on 28 January 2020, according to court records.

Morando drums for the Los Angeles rock band Liily and previously played with The Regrettes. Cyrus met him on a blind date in 2021, and he went on to work on her albums Endless Summer Vacation and Something Beautiful. He proposed in 2025 on the final day of a trip to Kyoto, Japan, in a garden near their hotel. He wanted the proposal to stay a surprise and told Wonderland, 'I could feel my heart pounding.'

A Duet Ahead of the Wedding

Morando contributed to several tracks on Cyrus's 10th studio album Bass Persuades, which she released in September 2026 under the single name Miley. The couple performed 'Let's Get Married', which Morando co-wrote and co-produced, together at the Hollywood Bowl in October, weeks before the wedding. Mert Alas directed the song's black-and-white video at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, with Morando starring opposite Cyrus.

Cyrus married Hemsworth at her family home in Tennessee, in a Vivienne Westwood gown, then confirmed the marriage on Instagram days later with the captions '12.23.18' and '10 years later'. This time she posted 'M + M 🤍 11.21.26' on Sunday 22 November, a day after the Palm Springs vows, again marking the date in numbers.