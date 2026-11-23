WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has thrown her name into the running for the next James Bond girl, but not everyone thinks she belongs on the side of 007.

The Indiana Fever guard sparked a social media frenzy after publicly expressing interest in joining the iconic film franchise, following the announcement that Robert Pattinson would take over as James Bond.

However, while some fans are already campaigning for her casting, others have suggested she might be better suited to playing the villain.

Sophie Cunningham Wants to Join the James Bond Franchise

Cunningham, 30, made her intentions clear in a post on X on 19 November.

'Okay but for real... I want to be the next Bond girl. Someone help!' she wrote.

The basketball star's post followed conservative commentator Riley Gaines sharing several photos from Cunningham's recent Maxim cover feature and naming her as her pick for the next Bond girl.

okay but for real… I want to be the next Bond girl. Someone help! — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) November 19, 2026

The suggestion quickly gained traction, with fans discussing the possibility of Cunningham making the jump from professional basketball to Hollywood.

Amazon MGM Studios recently announced Pattinson as the next actor to portray 007, succeeding Daniel Craig. The announcement has also fuelled speculation about who could join the British actor in the upcoming instalment.

Cunningham, however, faces some serious competition. Names floated by fans include Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Lupita Nyong'o and Margaret Qualley.

Fans Think She Could Make a Better Bond Villain

While plenty of social media users supported Cunningham's Hollywood ambitions, others had a different role in mind for the WNBA star.

One commenter suggested she could make an excellent antagonist, writing, 'Sophie would be a great Bond villain.' Another agreed, saying, 'She would be an amazing Bond girl as either the lead or the villain with Sydney Sweeney as the opposite character.'

Others appeared convinced that Cunningham's involvement alone would be enough to sell tickets.

'I won't watch unless she's Bond girl,' one person declared, while another said her casting could finally persuade them to return to cinemas. The jokes also extended to Pattinson's casting, with one commenter suggesting that 'Next to Sophie, Pattinson would be the Bond girl.'

Not everyone was enthusiastic about the idea, though. One social media user questioned what the proposed casting stunt was supposed to achieve, while another joked about Cunningham taking on the role of Jane Bond instead.

Cunningham Has More Than Basketball on Her Resume

Cunningham has become increasingly visible outside the basketball court, particularly following her Maxim cover appearance.

The Indiana guard also put up solid numbers during the 2026 WNBA season, averaging 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists across 43 games. She shot 41.9% from three-point range, tying for the fourth-best mark among WNBA players.

Her future with Indiana remains uncertain, as she is set to become a free agent this offseason. However, Fever general manager Amber Cox said in October that the organisation would try to bring her back for the 2027 campaign.

Whether Cunningham gets anywhere near a Bond production remains to be seen. For now, her casting campaign has given fans another reason to debate who should appear alongside Pattinson in the franchise's next chapter.