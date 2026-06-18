Faizon Love, the actor and comedian known for memorable roles in 'Friday' and 'Elf,' is being held in a Florida jail after authorities arrested him over an ongoing paternity and child support dispute that has escalated into a court contempt case.

The 58-year-old performer was booked into Hillsborough County's Orient Road Jail in Tampa on two counts of contempt of court after a judge ordered his arrest. Court records indicate the case stems from allegations that Love failed to comply with court directives connected to a long-running child support matter.

Court Dispute Reaches Breaking Point

According to court filings, a Hillsborough County judge issued a warrant after Love allegedly failed to attend an April 8 hearing and did not submit financial documents requested by the court. The judge subsequently ordered a 90-day jail sentence, finding him in contempt.

The dispute centres on child support obligations that court records indicate may exceed $250,000 (£189,187.50). Earlier this year, Love reportedly submitted documents claiming he had earned no income during the previous 12 months and was unable to meet the financial obligations being sought.

The contempt ruling is not tied to a new criminal allegation, but stems from claims that the actor failed to comply with court requirements designed to assess his financial circumstances and ability to pay.

Authorities initially detained Love in California on a fugitive warrant before extraditing him to Florida, where he remains in custody.

Representatives for the actor have not publicly commented on the arrest.

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Familiar Face From Film And Television

For many viewers, Love remains one of the most recognisable character actors of the past three decades.

Born in Cuba and raised in the United States, he began performing stand-up comedy as a teenager before building a career that spanned film, television and voice acting.

His breakthrough role came as Big Worm in the 1995 cult comedy 'Friday,' a performance that helped establish him as a standout comedic presence. He later reached a wider audience playing the strict Gimbels department store manager opposite Will Ferrell in the Christmas hit 'Elf.'

Love's credits also include 'The Replacements,' 'Couples Retreat,' 'The Parent 'Hood' and the voice of Sean 'Sweet' Johnson in the hugely successful video game 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.'

Over the years, he developed a reputation for scene-stealing supporting performances, often portraying larger-than-life characters whose humour came with an unmistakable edge.

Previous Lawsuit Against Universal Pictures

In 2020, Love sued Universal Pictures, accusing the studio of racial discrimination after he and co-star Kali Hawk were removed from international promotional posters for the 2009 comedy 'Couples Retreat.'

Love alleged that he and Hawk, the film's only Black principal actors, appeared on domestic marketing materials but were erased from overseas versions while all six white cast members remained.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claimed discrimination, breach of contract and fraud. Love also alleged Universal executives promised to discontinue the poster and provide future career opportunities if he did not pursue legal action.

Universal declined to comment on the allegations at the time. The dispute was later settled privately in early 2021.

Legal Troubles Extend Beyond Florida

The Florida incarceration arrives while Love is already facing separate legal challenges in California.

A felony assault case remains pending in San Diego following an incident at a hotel in August 2024. Prosecutors allege the actor became angry after learning that a room booked through a third-party service was unavailable.

According to a criminal complaint, Love allegedly tore a credit card reader from its mount and threw it toward hotel employees, striking a female clerk in the head and causing injuries. The employee later filed a civil lawsuit seeking damages related to medical costs and emotional distress.

Prosecutors have charged Love with felony assault with a deadly weapon and added an enhancement alleging great bodily injury. If convicted, he could face a significant prison sentence.

Love has pleaded not guilty.

His defence team has argued that evidence does not support claims that he intentionally threw the device directly at the employee. Lawyers contend the object was thrown between staff members rather than aimed at a specific individual.

The California proceedings are now expected to face further delays because of Love's incarceration in Florida.

The actor has encountered legal trouble before. In 2017, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour assault charge after an altercation at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio. He received a suspended jail sentence and was ordered to pay a fine.