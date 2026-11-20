Penny Lancaster has explained why she urged her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, to avoid events attended by US President Donald Trump, citing remarks about women she described as 'sickening, appalling'.

In an interview with The Times published on Thursday, 19 November 2026, Lancaster revisited the couple's former social connection with Trump in Palm Beach, Florida and recalled Stewart asking whether they could still attend a Trump-hosted charity event supporting local police in 2023.

The 55-year-old said her answer was 'We can send a cheque.' The exchange illustrated her objection to socialising with the president, rather than to supporting the charity.

Penny Lancaster Explains Why She Avoided Donald Trump

Lancaster said she objected to Trump's rhetoric about women and what she believed it suggested about the conduct of powerful men. She described it as 'sickening, appalling' and recalled deciding she could not be around him.

Her account in The Times focused on the couple's social life in Florida, where Stewart and Trump were neighbours. Stewart had attended Trump's Christmas parties and other gatherings, and previously performed at his casinos.

In a 2018 interview, Stewart described Trump as a 'dear friend' before immediately correcting himself to 'just a friend'. He said Trump had treated him well personally but added that his 'moral compass is way off'. Even then, Stewart's assessment was qualified.

Rod Stewart Had Discussed the Trump Restriction Years Earlier

In a 2023 interview with Scottish Field, Stewart said his wife had objected to Trump's comments about women. He recalled formerly attending Trump's parties but said Lancaster had told him not to go again.

Lancaster publicly discussed her position on ITV's Loose Women on 28 February 2025. She said Trump's language during his presidential campaign had crossed boundaries for her and recalled telling Stewart, 'Darling we are not going near him again.'

By June 2025, Stewart was explicit about their estrangement. Speaking to Radio Times, he said he had once known Trump 'very, very well' and visited his Palm Beach home. But he criticised the president's treatment of women and said he had become 'another guy. Somebody I didn't know'.

Asked whether he still considered Trump a friend, Stewart replied, 'No, I can't any more.' His answer also reflected objections to US arms sales to Israel, rather than Lancaster's concerns alone.

Donald Trump's NATO Comments Prompted Further Criticism

On 23 January 2026, Stewart criticised Trump's suggestion that troops from NATO allies had remained away from the front lines during the war in Afghanistan. In an Instagram video, the singer called the president a 'draft dodger' and demanded an apology for the remarks.

Stewart said he had deep respect for British service personnel and was hurt by the president's characterisation of their contribution. The criticism marked another public disagreement, separate from the comments about women that Lancaster had cited.

Lancaster and Stewart, who married in 2007, have two sons, Alastair and Aiden. Their earlier acquaintance with Trump stemmed from years of living near each other in Florida, before the couple began speaking publicly about their objections.

The November interview did not announce a fresh ban. Instead, Lancaster's account of the police charity invitation explained how she drew a distinction between making a donation and attending an event hosted by Trump, even when the couple had once moved in his social circle.