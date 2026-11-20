The Indiana Fever guard's latest magazine appearance has drawn attention beyond basketball, adding to her growing portfolio of modelling work.

Sophie Cunningham has sparked a wave of reactions online after unveiling a revealing photoshoot for Maxim, with one topless portrait among the images circulating widely on social media. The Indiana Fever star's latest appearance has further elevated her profile outside the WNBA, where her outspoken personality and on-court presence have already made her a recognisable figure.

Sophie Cunningham's Maxim Photoshoot Goes Viral

Cunningham was unveiled as Maxim's November/December 2026 cover star on 18 November, with the feature showcasing several fashion-forward and revealing looks. The photoshoot, captured by photographer Gilles Bensimon, featured the basketball player in a topless portrait, a sheer green robe and a black leather ensemble for the cover.

In the topless photograph, Cunningham posed against a minimalist white backdrop, with her blonde hair draped across her chest. The image, which was among the most widely shared from the shoot, contrasted with the athletic image fans typically associate with the 30-year-old guard.

Another photograph showed Cunningham wearing a flowing green robe with lace detailing and a plunging neckline, while the magazine cover featured a black leather outfit that slipped off her shoulders.

Cunningham celebrated the milestone on Instagram, writing: 'Playing dress up at 30 and being THE magazine cover!? boyyyyy are we just gettin started.'

She added: 'MUWAHAHA SO FUN!!!!'

Fans React to Cunningham's Bold Images as Modelling Profile Grows

The photographs quickly spread across social media, where fans flooded comment sections with reactions ranging from admiration to explicit remarks. Some fans did not hesitate to express their admiration for Cunningham.

Sophie Cunningham in Maxim pic.twitter.com/14MuxWLSDi — Athlete TikTok (@AthleteTikToks) November 18, 2026

'So sexy! Love her hair in this photo!' one fan wrote.

'Lord have mercy,' another fan reacted.

Another admirer even suggested Cunningham could be a future Hollywood star, writing: 'I had no ideas how [fire] she is. Perfect Bond girl she will be #007.'

The Maxim feature is not Cunningham's first major magazine modelling appearance. In May, she made her debut in the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Florida. The shoot featured Cunningham in several black and white swimsuits and was an opportunity for her to explore an aspect of her public profile beyond basketball.

Cunningham described the experience as empowering, saying: 'This is probably one of the most empowering things that I have done ever.'

She also spoke about the confidence she gained from the shoot, hoping it would encourage younger people to embrace their bodies and self-image. Her modelling work, media appearances and podcast activities have increasingly placed her among the WNBA players building visibility outside the sport.

Cunningham has come a long way since making waves as a top college player. The Missouri-born guard was selected 13th overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2019 WNBA Draft before joining the Indiana Fever in 2025. She also reached the WNBA Finals with Phoenix in 2021.

Her career has also included broadcasting opportunities, brand partnerships and podcasting, reflecting the expanding commercial and media opportunities available to women's basketball players.