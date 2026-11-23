Miley Cyrus married drummer Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, 21 November 2026, with both parents, her sister Noah Cyrus and other familiar faces attending. The Miley Cyrus wedding guest list also included Elizabeth Hurley, her son Damian and longtime musical collaborator Wayne Coyne.

The ceremony followed the couple's preference for a smaller celebration. In March, an insider told People they wanted a meaningful wedding rather than a lavish Hollywood production.

The newlyweds exchanged vows beside a swimming pool beneath an arch decorated with white flowers and candles. Coyne, frontman of the Flaming Lips, officiated. Published photographs have identified several attendees, although a complete official guest list has not been made public.

Miley Cyrus Wedding Guest List Brings Both Parents Together

Cyrus's parents, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, attended the ceremony with their respective partners. Tish arrived alongside her husband, Australian actor Dominic Purcell, whom she married in August 2023. Both wore black, with Tish choosing a fitted, off-the-shoulder gown.

Billy Ray attended with actress Elizabeth Hurley, his girlfriend since 2025. The country singer and Hurley coordinated in black velvet. Hurley's embellished gown featured a thigh-high slit, complemented by a feathered jacket.

Miley's younger sister, singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus, was another family member present for the celebration. The gathering was particularly meaningful to those close to the bride, according to an insider who spoke to People.

'The most special part was seeing Miley's family all come together to celebrate her,' the source said. The insider added that relatives wanted Cyrus to feel loved and enjoy a memorable wedding day.

The appearance of both parents drew attention given the family's previously reported tensions. Their attendance, however, does not establish whether any outstanding disagreements have been resolved.

Miley Cyrus Wedding Guest List Features Damian Hurley and Wayne Coyne

Elizabeth Hurley's son, model and filmmaker Damian Hurley, 24, was also photographed at the wedding. He appeared in pictures with the newlyweds and several members of the Cyrus family during the celebrations.

Dominic Purcell's son, Joseph Purcell, 27, was another reported attendee. Photographers captured him arriving at the Palm Springs venue. Joseph became Cyrus's stepbrother following his father's marriage to Tish. Coyne's involvement reflected a creative relationship extending well beyond the wedding.

The Flaming Lips singer collaborated with Cyrus on her experimental 2015 album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, making his role as officiant particularly personal. The couple also selected wedding outfits from Saint Laurent.

Cyrus wore a long-sleeved white silk gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello, paired with matching silk shoes. Morando chose a single-breasted tuxedo from the same fashion house. Wedding photographer Jose Villa captured the ceremony, including images of the couple beneath the floral arch.

Other photographs obtained by People showed Cyrus smiling and wiping away tears as Morando delivered his vows. Guests visible in ceremony photographs wore predominantly black formalwear, contrasting with the bride's white gown.

The celebrations also included family photographs featuring the newlyweds alongside Billy Ray, Noah, Elizabeth and Damian Hurley. Several relatives were documented arriving at the venue, while others appeared in photographs from the ceremony and reception.