The Newman family is facing a wave of backlash after appearing jovial during a livestream featuring a lie-detector test about questions surrounding alleged private videos involving 20-year-old Jaden Newman.

Viewers criticised the family for laughing and joking as the discussion turned to the alleged non-consensual leak of intimate material.

'Happy' Lie Detector Reaction

The controversy intensified when former basketball prodigy Julian Newman appeared to fail a polygraph test after denying that he had seen the alleged videos involving his sister. The Newman family appeared as guests on streamer N3on's channel for the lie-detector segment.

In a clip reposted on X, the test appeared to indicate that Julian was being deceptive after he insisted, 'No, I did not see the video.'

The question was raised by their father, Jamie Newman, with Jaden appearing to question why he had asked it. Julian dismissed the result, shouting, 'That's cap,' while also arguing that lie detectors are 'not allowed in court.'

Julian Newman’s dad asked him during a lie detector test if he had watched his sister Jaden Newman’s leaked videos, and the test indicated that he had. pic.twitter.com/kxDgQP4I4d — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 18, 2026

His father could be heard laughing and clapping during the exchange, prompting criticism from viewers who felt the sensitive subject was being treated as entertainment.

A second clip showed Julian questioning N3on about whether he had viewed the alleged material and asking if he had 'beat your sh*t to my sister's tape.'

N3on quickly answered, 'No', but appeared to say that he had seen a brief flash while scrolling through social media. Jamie's laughter and applause in the background further fuelled the backlash.

Julian Newman asks Neon if he “beat his shit” to his sister Jaden Newman’s leaked videos while their dad laughs. pic.twitter.com/OV3dRBExCG — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 18, 2026

Internet's Reaction

The clips quickly drew criticism on social media, with viewers questioning why such sensitive topics were being discussed in a light-hearted setting.

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Some users described the reaction as 'weird' and 'sick,' while others singled out Jamie for laughing and clapping during the exchange. One user wrote, 'Whole family just weird capitalising over the girl's leaks, especially the dad. Absolute weirdo.'

Another commented, 'Her dad is sitting there condoning it... laughing and clapping! The internet is undefeated.' Others described Julian as 'weirdly happy' after learning that N3on had encountered the alleged material online.

The backlash has centred largely on the family's apparent reaction to the situation, with viewers accusing them of treating an alleged privacy violation as entertainment.

Jaden Newman Leaked Video Controversy Explained

The backlash comes after reports that Jaden had addressed the alleged leak, reportedly saying during a livestream that she had been hacked. Julian later claimed that an ex-boyfriend was responsible, although that allegation has not been independently verified.

Julian also compared the attention surrounding his sister with Kim Kardashian's past leaked-tape controversy. He said: 'To look at the brighter side of things, on a positive note, she gonna be bigger than Kim K... Y'all just gassing her up, making her more known, making her more popular.'

Julian Newman says his sister, Jaden Newman will be bigger than Kim Kardashian because of her leaked videos pic.twitter.com/xZlBxvqBf7 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 7, 2026

The latest clips have shifted the focus towards how the Newman family is discussing the alleged privacy breach publicly. The alleged private material itself has not been independently authenticated and should not be sought, shared, or redistributed without consent.

Who Are the Newmans?

The Newmans are a basketball family from Orlando, Florida, whose children Jaden and Julian became internet sensations after playing varsity basketball at unusually young ages. Their father, Jamie, coached them, while their mother, Vivian Gonzalez, also has a basketball background.

The family later starred in Overtime's reality series 'Hello Newmans,' which followed their basketball careers and life in central Florida.

Jaden has built a large following through basketball and social media, while Julian became known for viral basketball highlights and his outspoken online presence.