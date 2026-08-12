Inno Morolong has said she did not authorise the recording, publication or distribution of intimate content involving her, putting consent at the centre of a potential legal dispute that could fall under South Africa's Cybercrimes Act, which allows fines or up to three years' imprisonment for unlawful, intentional disclosure of an intimate image without consent.

The issue matters because the law can apply to electronic disclosure of intimate material, including content that is forwarded or otherwise made available through digital channels. The potential penalty does not apply automatically, however, as prosecutors would need to establish every legal element of the offence before a conviction could follow.

Inno Morolong's Public Statement

Morolong addressed the matter in a statement posted to Instagram on 11 August. She wrote: 'I want to make it unequivocally clear that I did not authorise the recording, publication, or distribution of this content.'

In the Instagram post, Morolong said she had not consented to the recording, publication or distribution of the content, describing its alleged circulation as an invasion of her privacy.

The post does not identify a person alleged to have distributed the material. It also does not state that an arrest has been made, charges have been brought or court proceedings have begun.

That distinction is important because Morolong's statement is not, by itself, proof that a criminal offence has been committed. Criminal responsibility can be determined only through evidence, an investigation and the relevant legal process.

Cybercrimes Act and Three-Year Penalty

Section 16 of South Africa's Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020 criminalises the unlawful and intentional disclosure, through an electronic communications service, of a data message containing an intimate image of another person without consent.

The provision applies to material that meets the Act's definition of an intimate image and to conduct that meets its other statutory requirements. The South African Government's published Cybercrimes Act provides for a fine, imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years, or both, on conviction for this offence.

The material, the alleged manner of disclosure, the absence of consent and the intent of the person accused would all be relevant to a legal assessment.

The three-year figure in the headline is the maximum available sentence, not an automatic outcome. It would apply only if a court found that the prosecution had proved the offence.

The Act's focus is on disclosure, meaning the central question is whether someone allegedly made a qualifying intimate image available without consent. The statute does not state that merely seeing or receiving content automatically constitutes this particular offence.

How Non-Consensual Image Law Works

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Consent to create, receive or view content does not necessarily give another person permission to distribute it further. The legal issue is whether there was consent to the alleged electronic disclosure of the specific intimate image.

This distinction is relevant to material shared through private messages, group chats or public social-media accounts.

Each alleged disclosure would need to be assessed against the wording of the Cybercrimes Act and the evidence available in that case.

Morolong's statement gives the legal question a personal context by setting out her objection to the alleged distribution. It does not resolve disputed facts about how the content was created, who may have possessed it or whether another person committed an offence.

The situation therefore illustrates how South Africa's non-consensual image laws can apply in practice without drawing conclusions about any individual case. It also highlights why consent remains central when intimate content is alleged to have been circulated online.

Why the Case Matters

The headline's warning reflects a possible legal consequence, but the Act is not a blanket ban on online content. A three-year sentence is possible only where unlawful and intentional disclosure of an intimate image without consent is proved.

Morolong's Instagram statement sets out her objection to the alleged sharing, while the Cybercrimes Act provides the legal framework. Together, they underline why intimate material should not be treated as freely shareable simply because it appears in a message, feed or group chat.