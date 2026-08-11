Disgraced YouTuber EDP445 has told 'To Catch a Predator' host Chris Hansen that he does not belong in prison, despite years of allegations that he attempted to meet and solicit sex from a 13-year-old girl, according to a 2021 sting operation by the vigilante group Predator Poachers.

The remarks came during a newly released documentary, 'The Sick Mind of EDP445', directed by Mike Clum. In it, Hansen sits down with the YouTuber, real name Bryant Moreland, to examine why a man caught in a sting operation on camera never faced criminal prosecution. The film, which dropped this week, has racked up millions of views across YouTube and TikTok within days.

The Rise and Fall of EDP445

Moreland built his following on YouTube through Philadelphia Eagles commentary, freestyle raps and shock-value humour, growing his channel past a million subscribers by early 2020. His online career collapsed weeks later when he became the target of allegations from multiple young women who said he had contacted them inappropriately online.

Those allegations escalated in April 2021, when the vigilante group Predator Poachers, led by Alex Rosen and Chet Goldstein, released footage of a confrontation in Bakersfield, California. The video showed Moreland arriving at a location after allegedly exchanging sexually explicit messages with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

When confronted, Moreland was asked directly whether he had knowingly initiated the conversation with a 13-year-old, and he replied, 'Correct' — according to the Predator Poachers footage, which has never been presented in court.

Moreland was briefly detained by police for questioning but was never formally charged. As the documentary explores, that outcome has been attributed largely to the legal grey area surrounding vigilante sting evidence, which prosecutors often regard as difficult to use in court. YouTuber JiDion caught Moreland in a further incident in 2023, and Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed at the time it was investigating him, though no charges followed.

Why Chris Hansen Confronted EDP445 on Camera

The documentary's turning point comes when director Mike Clum, unable to establish why Moreland was never prosecuted, brings in Hansen, the journalist whose NBC series pioneered the on-camera predator confrontation format nearly two decades ago. Hansen appears in the film to interview Moreland directly about his attempts to meet children, in what marks one of his most high-profile sit-downs since 'To Catch a Predator' ended in 2007.

During their conversation, Moreland acknowledges having sent sexually explicit images to a 13-year-old and having arranged to meet her with the intention of having sex — though these admissions were not made in a legal proceeding and have never been tested in court. Despite that acknowledgement, Moreland tells Hansen in the documentary that he does not believe he belongs in prison.

Hansen uses the interview to draw a wider distinction between his own broadcast-era investigations, which typically fed directly into police sting operations and criminal charges, and the current wave of independent 'predator catching' content built for social media clout. He has been openly critical of copycat streamers who film these confrontations purely as content, arguing the format has drifted from accountability towards entertainment.

Legendary predator catcher Chris Hansen CONFRONTS EDP445 over his actions and his comments about being caught trying to meet a 13-year-old, while also CALLING OUT Alex Rosen and other YouTubers for doing “amateurish and sloppy” work that he says can make cases unprosecutable 😳👀… pic.twitter.com/zp251B5apR — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) August 10, 2026

Why Vigilante Stings Rarely Lead to Prosecution

The documentary's central tension, that a man who has effectively acknowledged predatory conduct towards a minor was never criminally charged, is not new, but it has rarely been probed on camera at this length. Legal commentators have long pointed to the unreliability of vigilante-obtained evidence as the primary obstacle to prosecution, since decoy operations run by private citizens rather than law enforcement face significant admissibility hurdles in court.

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Alex Rosen, whose Predator Poachers stings first exposed Moreland, has continued similar operations across the United States in the years since, some resulting in genuine arrests and criminal charges against other individuals. Rosen's own conduct has drawn scrutiny too; he was arrested in Missouri in March 2025 on a felony harassment charge stemming from a confrontation at a fast-food restaurant.

Moreland has not returned to mainstream social media platforms since his channels were removed, and no law enforcement agency has publicly confirmed reopening an investigation following the documentary's release. Its makers say the film aims to press the question of accountability that the justice system, so far, has left unanswered.