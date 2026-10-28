US President Donald Trump mocked Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico during a campaign rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

Trump pretended to eat barbecue while repeating the false claim that Talarico is vegan and suggesting, without evidence, that eating meat had made him ill.

Trump made the remarks while campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton ahead of the 3 November midterm elections.

His performance included exaggerated eating sounds and an imaginary scenario in which Talarico became sick after attending a barbecue.

The remarks followed Talarico's temporary absence from public campaign events earlier in October. The Democrat said he had been recovering from flu, an explanation Trump questioned despite presenting no evidence of an alternative cause.

Trump Mocks Talarico With Barbecue Impression

Trump turned his criticism of Talarico into a mock barbecue scene during his speech, imitating how he imagined the Democratic candidate would behave while eating meat.

'I happen to think he was food poisoned by meat because he can't stand it,' Trump told supporters, according to the Corpus Christi rally transcript.

The president then pretended to attend a barbecue as Talarico, repeatedly imitating someone enjoying a meal. He declared, 'I love the meat,' while making exaggerated sounds.

Trump continued the imaginary scenario by suggesting that Talarico would retreat behind a tent to vomit after eating barbecue. The remarks appeared intended as humour, but Trump offered no evidence that Talarico experiences illness after eating meat or that food poisoning explained his recent absence.

Trump imitates James Talarico trying to eat barbecue: "I love the meat - ahhhh. I love it. Look. And then you see him. Where is he? He's behind the tent puking sick as a dog." pic.twitter.com/43Rka6GU4e — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 27, 2026

The president also mentioned First Lady Melania Trump, saying she had corrected his pronunciation of 'vegan'. He acknowledged that veganism had never appealed to him and reiterated his own preference for meat.

Trump's criticism extended beyond Talarico's diet. He portrayed the Democrat as being out of step with Texas voters on issues including firearms, oil production and traditional political values.

The barbecue impression formed part of a broader campaign attack, although the president's claims about Talarico's supposed dietary restrictions contradicted the candidate's previous public statements.

Talarico had already addressed questions about his health following his absence from the campaign trail.

According to CNN's report published on 11 October, Talarico said he had been recovering from flu while working from home and attending campaign meetings remotely.

He returned to public appearances on 9 October, including an appearance at the Austin City Limits music festival.

His explanation offers no support for Trump's suggestion that eating meat caused his illness.

James Talarico Rejects False Vegan Claim as Rally Clip Draws Reactions

Talarico has repeatedly denied being vegan or vegetarian, directly challenging a claim promoted by Trump and Paxton during the Texas Senate campaign.

In a May 2026 interview, he rejected the dietary label while making a pointed reference to Paxton's legal history.

'I've been eating barbecue since before Ken Paxton's first indictment,' Talarico said.

The remark referred to Paxton's 2015 securities case, which involved three felony charges. The charges were formally dismissed in June 2025 after Paxton completed the conditions of a pretrial agreement reached in March 2024.

The agreement required restitution, community service and legal ethics training. Paxton did not admit wrongdoing, according to CBS Texas.

Talarico's dietary habits had already been examined by independent fact-checkers. In May, PolitiFact rated Paxton's claim that Talarico was vegan as false.

The investigation cited photographs and campaign footage showing Talarico eating meat and other animal products. His campaign also confirmed that he was neither vegan nor vegetarian.

Although Talarico previously advocated reducing meat consumption for environmental reasons, that position does not establish that he follows a vegan diet.

Trump nevertheless repeated the disputed claim during Tuesday's rally, adding the unsupported suggestion that Talarico becomes physically ill after eating meat.

The mock barbecue performance subsequently circulated on social media, attracting sarcastic reactions from users who questioned the president's unusual delivery.

As documented in a HuffPost report, the X account HawaiiDelilah responded to a clip of the performance with a brief remark.

'Suddenly I am vegetarian,' the user wrote.

Another account, False Economy Media, questioned whether the performance was intended to persuade voters.

'This is supposed to get people to vote?' the account posted.

The reactions focused on Trump's exaggerated eating noises and his depiction of Talarico rather than any verified incident involving barbecue.

With the midterm elections approaching, the president's remarks added another personal attack to the closely watched Texas Senate contest.

However, while Trump's performance was documented in the rally footage, his assertion that Talarico becomes ill after eating meat remains unsupported by credible evidence.