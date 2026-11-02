A young man who says he voted for Donald Trump in 2024 says he has turned his back on the president two days before the midterms, and he plans to vote for the Democratic Senate candidate Trump has repeatedly called a 'jihadist'.

In a short video shared on X, the voter says Trump makes supporters like him 'look stupid' and accuses the US of 'bowing down to Israel' while Americans struggle at home.

He says he will back Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan's closely watched Senate race. 'Who cares if he is a Muslim?' he asks.

A 2024 Trump Voter Says He Is Done

The clip, which runs just over a minute and a half, was posted on Sunday 1 November by the X account Reggie B. (@reggiebblue). The man in it is not named, and the account does not say where or when he was filmed. The caption describes him as a young man who voted for Trump in 2024 and is 'done with him'.

Trump is hemorrhaging support among young men who voted for him in 2024. This young man voted for Trump. He is done with him.



"He doesn't worry about people like us. He makes us look foolish. We just look stupid when he represents us."



He is not happy with America's support… pic.twitter.com/YzcKbdbifl — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) November 1, 2026

His verdict on the president is blunt. 'He doesn't worry about people like us. He makes us look foolish,' he says. 'We just look stupid when he represents us.'

The post had been viewed more than 51,000 times by Monday. Many of the top replies welcomed his change of heart. 'His generation knows Muslims aren't the Boogeyman,' one user wrote.

Anger Over Israel And The War In Iran

Foreign policy sits at the heart of his break with Trump. According to the caption, he is unhappy with US support for Israel and with what the poster calls 'Trump's war in Iran'. The US-Israeli war with Iran began on 28 February 2026 with strikes by both countries, Al Jazeera reported.

'We're funding a country that murders thousands of children,' the young man says. 'We should stop bowing down to Israel and worry more about people here. Nowadays speaking out against Israel makes you an antisemitic. It's silly.'

He is not alone in souring on the war. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on 24 August found that only 31 per cent of Americans supported US military action against Iran, down from 37 per cent in March. Support among Republicans had fallen from 77 per cent to 69 per cent, and Trump's approval rating sat at 33 per cent, matching the lowest in the series across both his terms.

Euronews reported on Monday that Trump's approval had hit a low for his second term, linking the slide to domestic decisions, sweeping tariffs and his decision to launch the war in Iran.

Why He Is Backing El-Sayed

El-Sayed, a progressive Democrat, beat Representative Haley Stevens in the August primary and now faces Republican Mike Rogers. He has been a vocal critic of the US alliance with Israel and has called for an end to US arms sales to the country, according to Euronews.

According to the caption, the voter is drawn to El-Sayed's pledge to get money out of politics and keep taxpayer dollars at home. El-Sayed's campaign bills him as the only Michigan Senate candidate who has never taken a corporate PAC cheque.

The young man also dismisses the attacks on El-Sayed's faith. 'Who cares if he is a Muslim? If he stands on good things then you should vote for him and not worry about his name,' he says.

That line lands in the middle of a bitter fight over exactly that. At a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October, Trump said: 'I'm here to keep a jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member from becoming a United States senator,' the AP reported. El-Sayed, who was born in the US, has denied any ties to the group, and would be the nation's first Muslim senator if elected, the AP reported.

A Race That Could Decide The Senate

Michigan is one of the most competitive Senate races in the country, and its outcome could help determine which party controls the chamber. October polls showed a tight race.

An InsiderAdvantage survey from 21 to 22 October put El-Sayed on 47 per cent and Rogers on 46 per cent, while a Marist poll from 15 to 18 October had El-Sayed ahead by 50 per cent to 48 per cent, Newsweek reported.

Newer polling points to a wider gap. A New York Times/Siena poll of likely voters, released on 1 November, put El-Sayed at 53 per cent and Rogers at 42 per cent, Political Wire reported.

The race has also exposed divisions among Democrats. Stevens endorsed Rogers in the final days of the campaign, explaining: 'This is a very close election, we all know that, but Abdul made very clear that I was not welcome in his campaign,', according to Euronews.

Trump kept up his attacks at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday. 'If you vote for this jihadist lunatic that wants to destroy you, you're crazy,' he told the crowd, the Guardian reported. He said Congress would have to 'get a special metal detector for Abdul' if El-Sayed won.

El-Sayed has hit back by turning the attacks on Trump's own record. 'I get that the President takes personal offence to my first name,' he said at a rally in Grand Rapids on 25 October, Newsweek reported. 'He doesn't mind as much when it's the Saudis who are funding his son-in-law's private equity.'

The young man in the video has made his choice, and he wants whoever wins to 'worry more about people here'.