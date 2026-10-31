Marjorie Taylor Greene has backed Thomas Massie in a public rebuke of Elon Musk's appeal for Americans to vote Republican in the 2026 midterm elections. The former congresswoman shared Massie's response on X, calling Musk's demand 'absurd' and describing the election as 'a referendum on Trump and Republican failure.'

The dispute centres on Musk's warning that Democrats could win control of Congress and the presidency in 2028. He argued that voters should prioritise electing Republican senators to prevent what he described as a threat to American democracy.

Musk set out his concerns in an X post on Friday, 30 October. He predicted that a Democratic sweep could lead to statehood for Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, changes to immigration policy and an expansion of the Supreme Court.

He presented these scenarios as possible consequences of Democratic victories, rather than confirmed plans. Musk argued that securing 51 Republican senators in 2029 was essential to preventing them.

'That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one,' he wrote.

The Massie Reply Greene Amplified

Massie rejected Musk's appeal by criticising Republicans and the Trump administration. The Kentucky Republican lost his party's congressional primary to Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein on 19 May, ending his bid for re-election.

In a subsequent post, Massie blamed Republicans for supporting policies he opposed, including the Iran war and increased spending. He also accused lawmakers of failing to address the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

'What's coming was avoidable, but Republicans in Congress let Trump start a war, increase spending, arm a genocide, betray MAHA, and cover-up for Epstein's coconspirators,' Massie wrote.

He also claimed he had been ousted with more than $30 million in foreign lobbying money. That figure is Massie's allegation, not an independently established accounting of spending against him.

Greene amplified his criticism, arguing that voters should not be pressured into supporting Republicans after what she considers the party's failures.

'Correct... And demanding people vote for them after Republicans failed so badly is absurd. It doesn't make people bad or a democrat if they refuse to vote. This is a referendum on Trump and Republican failure,' she wrote.

The exchange highlights divisions among former Trump allies ahead of the midterms. Both politicians have criticised the president over foreign policy and the handling of the Epstein files.

Greene resigned from Congress on 5 January 2026, following a public rupture with Trump. The US House Clerk records that date as the end of her congressional service.

Greene Warns Republicans of a 'Powerful Lesson'

Greene continued her criticism in a separate X post on Monday, 26 October. She argued that Republicans had abandoned the 'America First' agenda voters supported in 2024.

'There is a powerful lesson that voters are going to send to Republicans on Nov 3rd, but I'm not confident they will learn the lesson,' she wrote.

She cited the Iran war, the Epstein controversy and the cost of living as reasons voters might punish the party. These are Greene's political criticisms, rather than independently established findings about the administration.

Greene also accused Republican lawmakers of fearing Trump's reactions on Truth Social and being 'scared to upset the cult leader.'

She concluded by urging politicians to prioritise domestic concerns, affordability and an end to foreign wars. Her remarks framed the election as a test of whether Republicans would answer to voters rather than remain loyal to Trump.

The statements were published on the politicians' X accounts, with the election date confirmed by official US election information.

The US midterm elections take place on Tuesday, 3 November 2026. All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are scheduled to be contested.

Musk is urging voters to focus on retaining Republican Senate seats. Greene and Massie are challenging that appeal by arguing that the party's record deserves scrutiny.

Whether their criticism changes voters' decisions remains uncertain. The election will determine control of Congress and shape the remainder of Trump's presidency.