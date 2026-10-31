President Donald Trump prompted disbelief among commentators on Thursday with a TikTok praising Ohio Senator Jon Husted's backside, in a campaign video that appeared to have been filmed in the Oval Office.

The remarks followed an appearance at a Michigan rally on Sunday, where Trump spent roughly three and a half minutes discussing Husted's football career, The Atlantic's Jonathan Lemire reported. His comments about the senator's physique had become a recurring feature of his closing midterm pitch.

Husted, a Republican, is on the ballot on Tuesday in a special election. The TikTok promoted his candidacy through praise for both his work in the Senate and his sporting background, before turning to his body.

Inside Donald Trump's TikTok Endorsement

In the 31-second clip, Trump described Husted as 'one of the best football players around' and 'a great senator who nobody knew this' about.

'He has a great a--. Very powerful a--,' Trump stated in the clip.

The comments linked Husted's sporting past to Trump's support for his Senate campaign. They also extended the president's public focus on the senator's physique from the Michigan rally to a short online video.

Disbelief Over Donald Trump's Remarks

The responses came from journalists and political commentators, including voices associated with libertarian and Democratic politics. Some expressed disbelief at the clip, while others ridiculed its place in the president's campaigning ahead of Tuesday's vote.

Among those reacting was Clint Russell, host of the libertarian podcast Liberty Lockdown. His reaction was one of several incredulous responses quoted in Raw Story's account.

'I think I'm having a stroke.'

Journalist Jesse Singal also described his initial disbelief, writing, 'Wait I assumed this was fake but it's real.'

New York magazine political columnist David Freedlander approached the clip through sarcasm about campaign strategy. He imagined that Trump's repeated attention to Husted's physique might be the product of carefully researched voter preferences.

'My secret hope is that it will turn out that there was extensive polling and focus grouping that shows that in fact this is exactly the kind of thing the American people have been calling for,' Freedlander wrote, 'and Trump has been just relentlessly on message in the campaign's closing days.'

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko focused his criticism on the spectacle of a president discussing another man's body on the platform.

'Donald Trump is on TikTok talking about another man's a--. That's it. That's the presidency tonight,' he wrote.

Jeet Heer, national affairs correspondent for The Nation, turned his attention to the commentary surrounding Trump. He joked that the 'hot take' economy must be in a deep recession, 'because we haven't had any great posts explaining Trump's a---fixation.'

Right-Leaning Commentators Mock Donald Trump

The reactions extended beyond Democratic commentators. Owen Shroyer, a former Infowars host, also mocked the video's electoral message, writing, 'It's a powerful midterm message. Goodnight and good luck!'

Libertarian commentator Hannah Cox offered a sarcastic quip about the president, writing, 'I really thought our first gay president would be so much more fun and whimsy.'

Husted previously served as Ohio's lieutenant governor. He was appointed to the Senate in January 2025 to fill the seat vacated by Vice President JD Vance. The Ohio Republican is contesting Tuesday's special election.