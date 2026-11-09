A Halloween celebration at Jamie Foxx's Thousand Oaks mansion reportedly ended with a man receiving treatment for a stab wound to his neck and a suspect being arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies and paramedics responded to the California property on Saturday, 7 November, during SKVLK Fest, the annual event organised by Foxx's daughter, Anelise. Reports published the following day described a superficial injury that was treated at the scene.

It remains unclear whether Foxx was at home when the incident occurred. The reporting reviewed does not accuse the actor or his daughter of involvement in the alleged assault.

Guest Treated as Attendees Leave the Property

Published accounts citing law-enforcement sources said a male suspect was arrested following the reported stabbing. The available coverage did not identify either the injured man or the suspect, or explain what led to the confrontation.

Footage described in the reports showed several people in handcuffs outside the property as costumed attendees were directed away. Those images do not, by themselves, establish that everyone restrained was arrested or accused of involvement in the stabbing.

The reported injury was described as superficial, with paramedics treating the man at the mansion. No further medical update was included in the initial coverage.

An arrest on suspicion of an offence is not a finding of guilt. The reporting reviewed did not establish whether prosecutors had filed charges or whether a court appearance had been scheduled.

'No Real or Fake Weapons' Rule

A photograph from the event reportedly showed a sign stating: 'No Real or Fake Weapons.' The restriction applied even to items brought as part of Halloween costumes.

That rule adds a specific detail to the account of the evening, but it does not explain how the alleged weapon entered the property. The available reporting does not establish the security arrangements, whether guests were searched or where the confrontation began.

The distinction matters because the presence of a posted rule alone cannot establish whether a security procedure failed or who might bear responsibility for the incident.

Why the Halloween Festival Took Place in November

SKVLK Fest had originally been scheduled for 31 October but was postponed because of rainy weather, according to coverage of the event. The celebration instead took place a week after Halloween.

The festival is associated with Anelise Foxx and combines live music with carnival-style attractions. Promotional material for previous editions shows a substantial gathering rather than a small private dinner or family-only party.

Foxx shared posts celebrating the event, but the coverage reviewed did not include a statement from him addressing the reported stabbing. Those promotional posts also do not establish where he was when emergency services arrived.

Questions Remain Over the Confrontation

The initial accounts leave several central details unresolved, including the identities of those involved, the circumstances preceding the injury and the suspect's subsequent legal status.

For now, the reported outcome is a man treated at the scene and one suspect arrested. Foxx's ownership of the venue and his family's connection to the festival should not be confused with evidence that either participated in the confrontation.