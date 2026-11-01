Michael Mann, the 83-year-old director of Heat, was taken to hospital after a firearm accidentally discharged at a Los Angeles shooting range on Saturday, 31 October. Reports said the incident happened at about 4 p.m. as Mann attempted to holster the weapon.

The filmmaker suffered what his representative described as a 'superficial' injury. His representative said he had been treated and was being released from hospital on Sunday, 1 November.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a person had been injured during a firearm training incident, according to reports. Emergency responders transported the injured person to hospital. Reports identified the injured person as Mann and placed the incident at The Range LA, a members-only shooting club.

TMZ first reported the incident on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the circumstances. The outlet said the firearm discharged while Mann was attempting to put it away. Mann's representative subsequently confirmed the superficial injury. The precise sequence of events has not been independently established.

What Is Known About the Shooting Incident

Reports described the discharge as accidental. Police reportedly said the person was taking part in firearm training when the weapon went off. Available accounts do not establish what caused the discharge or what type of firearm was involved.

The Associated Press also reported the injury and quoted Mann's representative describing it as superficial. Reports have described Mann as an experienced target shooter, but the duration of his experience has not been independently verified. It would be premature to draw conclusions about responsibility or a safety breach. No statement from Mann himself was included in the reports reviewed.

The Range LA is described as a shooting club on Los Angeles' Westside. The incident alone does not establish negligence by Mann or the facility.

Michael Mann's Career And Heat 2

Mann is known for directing crime dramas and thrillers, including Heat (1995), The Insider (1999) and Collateral (2004). Heat starred Al Pacino and Robert De Niro as a detective and a professional criminal whose paths collide in Los Angeles. Val Kilmer also appeared in the film.

The Insider examined tobacco-industry whistleblower Jeffrey Wigand and starred Russell Crowe and Christopher Plummer. Collateral featured Tom Cruise as a contract killer and Jamie Foxx as a taxi driver caught up in his crimes. Mann's most recent feature as director was Ferrari (2023), starring Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley.

Mann is developing Heat 2, based on the 2022 novel he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner. Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale have been reported as attached to star. Recent coverage has put filming in January 2027, rather than November 2026, but that timetable is not guaranteed.

There is no verified information establishing whether the shooting incident will affect production. It would be premature to say filming will proceed unchanged or that the accident has caused a delay. Any confirmed change should be attributed to Mann's representatives or the production company.

For now, the update from Mann's representative is that the injury was superficial and he was being released after treatment. Claims about his condition or the film's schedule require confirmation.