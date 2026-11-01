US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) posted a Halloween video on Saturday, 31 October 2026, pairing Michael Jackson's Thriller with footage of detained migrants.

Shared on the agency's official social media accounts, the video drew criticism for placing immigration arrests alongside fictional horror characters.

The post appeared as President Donald Trump's administration faced renewed scrutiny over immigration enforcement ahead of the 3 November midterm elections. Federal operations had reportedly increased across several states, raising questions about their impact on communities and public confidence.

For critics, the troubling element was not the Halloween soundtrack itself. It was the decision to place real people in detention alongside some of cinema's most recognisable monsters.

ICE Halloween Video Pairs Horror Villains With Immigration Arrests

The minute-long video published by ICE begins with clips featuring Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees and Pennywise the clown.

A graphic announces 'ICE's Halloween Spooktacular' before the footage shifts to federal immigration operations.

Agents are shown detaining people, escorting individuals away and bringing them into holding facilities. Other clips depict men sitting on the floor inside a crowded detention area, some with their faces buried in their hands.

One particularly striking sequence shows masked officers escorting a man beneath the caption 'This guy was wanted for homicide'.

The video then displays the word 'Seriously', although the agency provides no supporting case details within the footage described.

The allegation remains ICE's characterisation. The man's identity, legal status and the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence were not independently established in the reporting reviewed.

Halloween graphics appear throughout, including pumpkins, zombies and a cartoon depicting an immigration officer handcuffing a green alien.

The closing image shows an animated ICE officer holding handcuffs beside the words 'Happy Halloween'.

ICE accompanied the post with the message 'Happy Halloween from your friends at ICE'.

The combination of a celebratory soundtrack and real detention footage quickly attracted opposing reactions online.

🎃 Happy Halloween from your friends at ICE 👻 https://t.co/r6inTmRf8S — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 31, 2026

ICE Faces Criticism as Halloween Post Divides Social Media

Some viewers welcomed the video, treating its unusual presentation as a joke about immigration enforcement.

'I don't celebrate Halloween, but I definitely like this video,' one Facebook commenter wrote.

Another response was considerably less enthusiastic.

'Man, I'm all for deporting illegal immigrants,' an X user wrote, before criticising the video for appearing to associate South Americans with monsters.

The reactions reveal a sharp disagreement over whether federal law enforcement agencies should use entertainment-style imagery when publicising arrests.

For supporters, the footage highlights enforcement activity. Critics argue that turning detention into seasonal entertainment risks diminishing the humanity of those being held.

Neither interpretation establishes the agency's intentions, which ICE has not explained beyond its Halloween greeting.

The Independent, which reported the controversy, said it had requested comment from ICE and Jackson's estate.

The available reporting does not establish whether Jackson's estate approved the use of the song or raised any objection.

That question remains separate from the criticism surrounding the video's treatment of detained migrants.

ICE Enforcement Activity Draws Attention Before US Midterms

The Halloween post arrived during a period of heightened scrutiny of federal immigration operations.

According to NPR's reporting, enforcement activity had reportedly increased in several locations, including New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Oregon and California.

The Department of Homeland Securitydefended operations, telling NPR that immigration officers enforce federal laws throughout the country.

'ICE agents uphold our nation's immigration laws in all 50 states, seven days a week, 24 hours a day,' a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, civil rights advocates have raised concerns about the possible effect of immigration operations on participation in the approaching elections.

Those concerns do not establish that the operations have suppressed turnout.

Wendy Weiser of the Brennan Center for Justice said there was no evidence of reduced participation, citing strong early voting among communities of colour.

Separately, Justice Department officials said ICE agents would not serve as polling station monitors during the elections.

Other federal law enforcement personnel were expected to assist Justice Department officials, but authorities said those personnel would be unarmed.

In Arlington County, Virginia, local officials challenged the prospect of federal enforcement personnel appearing at polling locations.

County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti argued that threats involving armed agents would conflict with fundamental electoral protections.

The ICE Halloween video remained visible online as those wider arguments continued, placing the agency's approach to public messaging under another uncomfortable spotlight.