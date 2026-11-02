Film director Michael Mann, 83, was taken to hospital on Saturday after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at a West Los Angeles gun range, his representative and police have confirmed.

The Heat and Collateral director was treated for what his spokesperson described as a superficial injury and has since been released.

Mann was holstering a .45-calibre handgun when it discharged and struck his left thigh, law enforcement sources told ABC News. The incident happened at about 4pm local time on 31 October at The Range LA, a private indoor shooting facility on Missouri Avenue.

'On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann,' his representative said in a statement. 'He was treated and is being released.'

Treated and Released After Accidental Shooting

Range staff gave first aid before Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took Mann by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he arrived in a stable condition. His publicist later said the wound was superficial and subcutaneous, meaning it was confined to soft tissue rather than bone.

No further medical details have been released. Mann's representatives have reportedly told industry contacts that he is in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery.

Police Say No Criminal Inquiry Under Way

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said officers were called to the 11100 block of Missouri Avenue at about 4pm after reports of shots fired. Officers determined that the shooting was accidental and that the injury was not life-threatening.

An injury report has been completed. The LAPD said it had no criminal investigation open and no criminal intent was suspected.

Reports citing police said there was no indication that drugs, alcohol or any failing by range staff played a part. The cause of the discharge has not been publicly established, and the range had not commented at the time of writing.

Sources familiar with the session told reporters that Mann has shot at licensed ranges for decades and is regarded within the industry as careful with firearms. The Range LA is a members-only facility used by entertainment figures and private security professionals.

'Heat 2' Preparations Continue

Mann is preparing Heat 2, the follow-up to his 1995 crime film, based on the 2022 novel he co-wrote with thriller author Meg Gardiner. A source cited in earlier trade coverage said the injury was not expected to delay the project, though no studio has issued an updated timetable.

Mann made his feature debut with Thief in 1981. His other films include Manhunter, The Last of the Mohicans, The Insider, Ali, Collateral, Miami Vice and Public Enemies, and he was an executive producer of the original 1980s Miami Vice television series. His most recent film, Ferrari, starring Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, was released in 2023.

He is known for his focus on realistic weapons handling on set, and cast members on Heat, Collateral and Miami Vice have previously spoken of extensive firearms training under his direction. The downtown Los Angeles bank robbery sequence in Heat is still widely cited for its realistic gunfire.