Former Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean has said she is 'sick of' Megyn Kelly using her platform to 'put people down,' after the host questioned actor Christina Applegate's public comments about multiple sclerosis (MS). Dean made the remarks in an interview published on Sunday, 25 October, responding directly to Kelly's recent comments about Applegate's diagnosis.

Kelly discussed Applegate's account on her SiriusXM programme, questioning the way the actor has spoken publicly about her health. She said Applegate had made 'like a cottage industry of talking about her MS.'

The remarks followed Applegate's account of uncertainty over her diagnosis, rather than a direct exchange between the two women.

'Sick of Her': Dean Hits Back at Kelly's Comments

Dean, who told Page Six she has lived with MS for 23 years, said Kelly's comments prompted her to speak out. Dean had already criticised Kelly on X, calling her a 'mean girl' and describing her remarks about Applegate as 'disgusting.'

'I'm sick of her using her platform to put people down,' Dean told Page Six. 'She goes to the lowest denominator and constantly puts women down.'

Dean also defended Applegate's decision to discuss her health. She said people who share their experiences can face scrutiny, but may also help others feel less alone.

Dean told Page Six she wanted to defend people who risk their reputations by speaking publicly about being vulnerable and sick.

Page Six reported that Dean had been in and out of hospital in recent weeks. She said she would have more to say when she felt well enough, but did not want the disagreement to become a personal feud. 'I don't want to go down the road she's gone down. I don't want to fight in the gutter, but I do want to raise awareness,' she said.

Dean Says MS Battle Informs Her Response

Dean drew on her own experience with MS when explaining her reaction. She described the condition as 'a very misunderstood disease' and said it has no cure. 'It saps you of everything when you're not feeling well. It took my job away from me,' she told Page Six.

Her account gave the criticism a personal dimension. Dean saw Kelly's remarks as dismissing Applegate's account of medical uncertainty, as well as the choice some people make to discuss illness publicly. That was Dean's interpretation of the comments.

Kelly's argument, as Page Six reported it, was that Applegate had become a prominent public face of MS before saying she did not have the condition.

Kelly suggested celebrities could 'lean into their health problems' and questioned Applegate's distress at returning to 'square one.' The report did not provide details of Applegate's medical assessment or explain why her diagnosis changed.

Personal Barbs and Former Colleagues Weigh In

Dean also told Page Six that Kelly had no close friends and was secluded in Connecticut. Those were Dean's personal assessments. The report offered no independent evidence about Kelly's private relationships, and Dean's remarks do not verify them.

Former Fox News colleague Eric Bolling criticised Dean's post on X, saying Kelly had supported her and helped advance her career. Dean responded by questioning why Bolling had left Fox. Page Six reported that Kelly had not commented on Dean's criticism at the time of publication.