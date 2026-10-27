Sir Tom Jones has postponed two US concerts at the last minute on doctors' orders after coming down with 'a bad case of the flu,' prompting a flood of supportive messages from worried fans.

The 86-year-old star announced on Instagram on Monday, 26 October 2026, that he would be unable to perform in Los Angeles and San Diego after seeking medical advice. The sudden announcement came just hours before he was due to take the stage in Los Angeles, disappointing fans who had been preparing to see the singer live.

However, the response to his announcement was filled with concern and encouragement, as fans sent messages wishing him a speedy recovery and reminding him to prioritise his health.

Tom Jones Apologises After Doctor-Ordered Postponements

Explaining the decision in his Instagram statement, Jones said he had enjoyed performing across the United States in recent weeks but had unexpectedly come down with what he described as 'a bad case of the flu.'

The singer revealed that he had completed 20 shows for American audiences before falling ill. Following his doctor's advice, he said he would have to reschedule his upcoming performances rather than risk performing while unwell.

Jones also apologised to the excited concertgoers who are affected by the changes, writing that he was 'truly sorry for any inconvenience caused' and expressing his hope of seeing audiences soon.

The announcement formed part of the North American leg of his 'Come Gather Round World Tour', which began with performances in the UK and Europe before moving across the Atlantic.

Fans Flood Social Media With Messages of Support

After the announcement, fans left messages on the post to express concern for the veteran performer and offer encouragement.

'We Love you!! Get well soon Sir Tom,' one fan wrote.

'Recover well and get plenty of rest Tom!!' another comment read. 'Tonight's show was my birthday present to my dad, who first introduced me to your music back when I was a teenager. we'll see you November 4th!'

The Los Angeles venue, the Greek Theatre, also joined those wishing the singer well, underlining the supportive response to the postponement. 'Get well soon,' they wrote.

Jones's enduring connection with audiences has been built on generations of hit songs, energetic performances and a distinctive voice that helped establish him as one of Britain's best-known entertainers.

His best-known recordings include 'It's Not Unusual', 'What's New Pussycat?', 'Delilah', and 'She's a Lady.' His continued touring schedule has allowed longtime fans and newer audiences alike to experience his music live.

New Dates Confirmed for Los Angeles and San Diego

Although the illness has disrupted his immediate schedule, both concerts have been rescheduled rather than cancelled outright. Jones's San Diego performance at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is now due to take place on Tuesday, 3 November, while his Los Angeles show at the Greek Theatre has been moved to Wednesday, 4 November.

According to the announcement, tickets purchased for the original dates will remain valid for the rescheduled performances. Fans who cannot attend the new dates have been advised to contact their original point of purchase about obtaining a refund.

The revised schedule gives the singer time to recover before returning to the stage, although his condition and readiness to perform will ultimately depend on his recovery.

Six-Decade Career Still Going Strong

Jones remains a major figure in popular music, having built an international career through recordings, live performances and television appearances. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 for services to music and has continued performing well into his eighties.

For now, the focus is his recovery. While the postponements may disappoint fans who had been looking forward to seeing him, the response to his announcement shows that many are prepared to wait until he is well enough to perform again.

As messages of encouragement continue to arrive, fans will be hoping the singer makes a full recovery and returns to the stage when he is ready.