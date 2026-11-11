Pro-Palestinian protesters threw milk cartons and other objects towards former US President Joe Biden as he left Trinity College Dublin, prompting a security response and at least two arrests.

Former First Lady Jill Biden accompanied Biden when demonstrators gathered outside the university on Tuesday. Video of the confrontation circulated online, showing objects flying towards the security detail as the couple was escorted towards a waiting vehicle.

The protesters were heard shouting 'blood on your hands', 'shame on you' and 'Genocide Joe', directing their anger at Biden's handling of the war in Gaza while he was president.

Protest Erupts as Biden Leaves Trinity College

The confrontation unfolded as Biden and his family departed the College Historical Society, where his son Hunter had received the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse.

Footage showed security personnel using umbrellas to shield the former president as they moved him towards his vehicle. The projectiles appeared to strike near members of the security detail; reports said no one in the Biden family was hit.

Gardaí, Ireland's national police force, moved to contain the crowd. Officers were seen wrestling demonstrators to the ground, and at least two people were arrested. Irish media reported that two protesters were also pepper-sprayed during the incident.

The protest began during the ceremony, with demonstrators gathering outside the venue and delivering anti-war speeches. The crowd became more animated as Biden's security team brought him out of the building.

Students Defend Right to Protest Biden's Visit

The visit had drawn criticism from student representatives. In a joint statement, Trinity College Dublin Students' Union and the Irish student union Aontas na Mac Léinn in Éirinn said students had every right to protest Biden's appearance, challenge people in positions of power and show solidarity with Palestinians.

Biden's presence in Dublin was not publicised in advance. He had travelled to attend the ceremony honouring Hunter, who received the award from the university's College Historical Society.

The former president and his family also met Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin during the visit. Martin later welcomed the Bidens publicly, referring to their family's Irish roots and Biden's previous support for Ireland.

Online Reaction Divided Over Milk Carton Attack

The footage prompted a divided response on social media, with some users condemning the protesters' actions regardless of their views on Biden's presidency.

One commenter wrote that, despite disagreeing with Biden's politics, the incident was 'disgusting', adding that the former president should be left alone. Another described the attack on an 83-year-old man as unacceptable, while saying the demonstrators' actions risked alienating people watching the footage.

Others defended the protest's message, arguing that Biden's record on Gaza should remain open to public criticism. Some also questioned why he should expect a warm reception during a public appearance.

The incident has renewed attention on the anger surrounding the former administration's approach to the Israel-Gaza war. While the demonstrators were entitled to voice opposition to Biden's visit, the throwing of objects turned the protest into a security incident, ending his campus departure amid arrests and confrontation.