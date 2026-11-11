Former US President Joe Biden was confronted by pro-Palestinian protesters at Trinity College Dublin on Tuesday as he left a university event alongside his wife, Jill Biden. Demonstrators threw milk cartons and other objects towards his security detail during the incident.

Security personnel used umbrellas to shield the 83-year-old and his entourage as protesters surrounded the departing vehicles. Irish police intervened, with at least two people reportedly arrested. Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, left the campus unharmed.

Protesters Throw Milk Cartons at Biden

The confrontation took place in Trinity College's Front Square following a ceremony hosted by the College Historical Society, where Biden's son Hunter received a gold medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse. According to accounts from student journalists and footage circulated online, protesters gathered near the venue after learning that the former president was attending.

Joe Biden was pelted with milk cartons in Dublin, Ireland, as he took cover behind an umbrella. Police wrestled with protesters while he was rushed into his SUV. https://t.co/DCQbCgztYI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 10, 2026

As the Bidens approached their vehicles, demonstrators moved towards the motorcade, chanting 'Genocide Joe', 'Shame on you' and 'Blood on your hands'. Footage appeared to show milk cartons and other objects being thrown towards the security personnel, who raised umbrellas to protect the departing party. Some officers were reportedly struck by a milk-like substance during the confrontation.

The protest reflected anger over the Biden administration's support for Israel during its military campaign in Gaza, which has prompted demonstrations at universities internationally.

Gardaí Arrest Protesters Outside Trinity College Dublin

The situation escalated as Gardaí attempted to clear a route for the vehicles. Videos circulating online appeared to show officers physically restraining protesters, while student newspaper The University Times reported that pepper spray was used against two demonstrators.

At least two arrests were reported following the confrontation, although details of any charges were not immediately available. Trinity College confirmed that a protest took place in Front Square during the ceremony and escalated as the former president departed.

The university's student newspaper also reported that demonstrators surrounded vehicles attempting to leave the campus. Despite the disruption, there were no reports of injuries to Biden or his wife.

Hunter Biden's Award Overshadowed by Protest

Biden had travelled to Dublin with his wife to attend the ceremony honouring Hunter, whose speech addressed his struggles with addiction, recovery and the effect of public criticism on his family.

During an emotional account of a family intervention, Hunter recalled his father holding him while fearing he might lose another son. 'My father was holding me, terrified,' he told the audience, according to reporting from The University Times. Joe Biden, seated in the front row, appeared visibly moved as his son discussed the experience.

During a subsequent question-and-answer session, Hunter also addressed the war in Gaza. According to The Irish Times, he described Israel's military campaign as 'mass murder' and said it was 'absolutely and completely wrong'.

However, he defended his father's decisions, arguing that the former president had attempted to limit the conflict with the information available to him. Earlier on Tuesday, Biden reportedly met Taoiseach Micheál Martin privately at Dublin's Merrion Hotel.

The visit, intended to recognise Hunter's contribution to public discussion, ended with protesters confronting the former president over a foreign policy record that continues to attract opposition more than a year after he left office.