President Donald Trump has insisted he would still back military action against Iran even if it meant losing control of the Senate, publicly correcting Vice President JD Vance's explanation for the Democrats' midterm victory during remarks in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday night.

Trump said Vance should have addressed whether he would make the same choice again, after the vice president blamed the war in Iran for the Republican defeat in a lengthy X post on Wednesday.

Trump endorsed Vance's analysis of the electoral fallout but stressed that he would repeat the decision, a stance he also set out in a '60 Minutes' interview recorded on Friday and broadcast on Sunday night.

Trump Corrects JD Vance on Iran

'A lot of people didn't like his comments, but not me,' Trump told reporters. 'He was right, other than one thing. He should've made one other statement—one statement that I think is very important: If you had it to do again, would you do it again? The answer is yes.'

Trump then defended the decision by setting out his prediction about the consequences of Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon.

He continued, 'I can tell you, if I had it to do again—this historically, for history, will go down as one of the best things we ever did. Because if they ever had a nuclear weapon, they would blow up the world. You know why? Because they're crazy.'

JD Vance Links Midterm Defeat To War in Iran

Vance's assessment also identified frustration over the cost of living and America's relationship with Israel as reasons voters moved towards the Democratic Party.

'The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,' Vance wrote on X. 'If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest.'

He added, 'But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.'

Vance's communications director, Taylor Van Kirk, responded to a clip of Trump's remarks by stressing the president's agreement with the vice president. 'Dishonest out of context clip from Rupar yet again!' Van Kirk wrote.

The White House Rapid Response X profile likewise rejected suggestions of division, asserting that there was 'ZERO DAYLIGHT' between Trump and Vance on Iran.

Trump on the Iran War: Vance was part of the decision making process pic.twitter.com/pyqU2c4UZU — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 9, 2026

Trump Revisits JD Vance Comments in Interview

The '60 Minutes' interview aired less than an hour after Trump spoke to reporters. Questioned by Ross Douthat about Vance's explanation for the defeat, Trump recalled discussing the post with him.

'He asked me what do I think. I said, "You write what you want. By the way, what are you gonna write?"' Trump explained.

'The only thing I wish he would have said there—if he felt it, and you'd have to ask him about that—but if you had to do it again, would you do it?'

Trump described his answer as 'an emphatic yes' because, he argued, Iran could not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

'I think, historically, this will be a very good decision. Is it a good decision for today and tomorrow? Maybe not. But you know, I have to go with what's right for our country.'