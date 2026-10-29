Jennifer Lopez is using a bittersweet life experience as fuel for her new music, but the upbeat sound she's promising conceals an emotional backstory.

Watching her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, leave for university brought her back to the studio to write about love and loss.

As the singer prepares to release 'Proof of Love', Lopez is explaining why a joyful dance track can also carry the heartbreak of saying goodbye.

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Twins Leaving Home Was 'Devastating'

In a 28 October interview with Variety, Lopez described the massive event of sending Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, off to university.

For nearly two decades, raising her children occupied much of her attention. Suddenly, the routines that made up her day-to-day have left, leaving her wondering how to fill the unfamiliar space.

She called the change 'devastating and sad and scary' even as she celebrated her children's independence.

'They take up such a big part of your brain for so long, and when they're gone, which is devastating and sad and scary, you're facing a life that's totally different now, and you're like, 'What am I going to do with this space and this time?' Lopez shared.

Rather than retreating from the uncertainty, the 57-year-old returned to the studio, resulting in a burst of songwriting she considers her best work.

Her next musical chapter is supposedly joyful as a whole, even though she says the material will still carry 'a tad of a tear'.

The first taste of her new era will come with 'Proof of Love', a song Lopez describes as upbeat despite its emotional subject matter.

She told Variety that the track explores how sadness and grief can reveal the depth of someone's emotional attachment. According to her, missing a loved one is not only a source of suffering but also evidence that the relationship mattered.

She wanted to transform that realisation into something listeners could dance to instead of simply expressing that feeling as a tragedy.

Lopez Previously Admitted That She Had Been Crying Over Her Children's Move to University

Her latest epiphany follows months of candid comments about approaching life as an empty nester.

In a May appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as reported by Us Weekly, Lopez revealed she had already spent two months crying as her children prepared for graduation. Writing messages for their school yearbooks proved especially emotional.

She explained that Max and Emme had attended different high schools and planned to enroll in different universities, although she wanted both to pursue their own ambitions.

By September, the impending move had become part of her daily reflections. She encouraged parents experiencing the same transition to revisit ambitions they put aside while raising children.

Earlier in the year, Lopez revealed that both teenagers had been accepted to all five universities to which they applied and had also received scholarship offers. She praised their persistence and the hard work they invested in their education.

She also spent time with the twins in the summer before their move to higher education.

Her Latest Music Follows a Deeply Personal Album

Lopez has always treated her private life as inspiration for her music, although the inspiration has been drawn elsewhere.

Her 2024 album This Is Me...Now explored romantic love and her marriage and reconciliation with actor Ben Affleck. It arrived alongside a film and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Lopez considered that album as part of her renewed faith in lasting romance. However, the couple subsequently divorced, with the singer describing the period as extremely difficult.

Her latest comments seem to point to motherhood as the main point of inspiration for her next body of work.

'Proof of Love' will arrive as a bonus track on the first vinyl editions of her 2011 album Love? in November. Preorders for three versions opened 28 October.

The original record featured 'On The Floor' with Pitbull, 'I'm Into You' with Lil Wayne and 'Papi'. Lopez announced a few more songs to follow, but held off on confirming if there was a new album coming.

The releases suggest that Lopez is filling the space left by her children by returning to music.

The pain of seeing her kids grow up isn't stopping her from returning to her career with a new era in store.