Despite being the headliner for Super Bowl LXI, Jay-Z isn't feeling the pressure. The rapper said that he sees the opportunity as another gig.

A photographer approached the rapper on Tuesday, 27 October, and asked him whether he felt the pressure to perform at the highest level. The music mogul's answer revealed that he felt at ease ahead of the big performance.

Jay-Z has been assisting with the NFL's halftime show selections ever since Roc Nation partnered with the league in 2019. He previously called selecting himself a 'selfish' decision. In spite of his previous comment, he is set to take the stage at Super Bowl LXI on 14 February 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jay-Z Has Been the NFL's 'Live Music Entertainment Strategist'

When a photographer approached the rapper in New York City on Tuesday and asked him whether he felt any pressure, he smiled and laughed.

'I don't have pressure,' said the music mogul, showing that he sees the event as he would any of his other performances.

The photographer also asked Jay-Z how he planned to prepare for his SoFi Stadium performance. He responded, saying, 'Same as always.' TMZ described the rapper as completely at ease performing in front of a global audience, just like any other show.

Roc Nation and Apple Music announced Jay-Z as the 2027 halftime performer on Monday, 26 October. ESPN made the announcement on its Monday Night Football broadcast. Roc Nation also shared a video of the rapper sitting in a football stadium, captioned, 'GOAT's out of the bag.'

'From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl halftime stage, this has been a journey,' Jay-Z said, adding that being on 'the world's biggest stage' with 30 years of music, work and culture is a dream come true.

The rapper started a partnership with the NFL through Roc Nation, taking on the role of 'live music entertainment strategist'. He oversees halftime performer selection and helps advance social justice reform.

Jesse Collins, the halftime producer, described the rapper's role to Variety in 2025. 'Since we've been on board with that show, he's made it every year, and it's been amazing. He's always picked right.'

PEOPLE reported that Jay-Z released his eight-part HBO docuseries, JAŸ-Z in 8. He also held anniversary concerts celebrating 30 years of Reasonable Doubt and 25 years of The Blueprint. He said that The Blueprint made him feel 'I've arrived, and I'm here to stay.'

Jay-Z Previously Said Choosing Himself for the Halftime Show Would Look 'Selfish'

Two years ago, Jay-Z had an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where interviewer Nischelle Turner asked if he would ever return to the halftime stage. The rapper hesitated because he had been worried about how that decision might look.

'I thought it would be selfish to pick myself like too early, so maybe one year, maybe,' he said. The rapper indicated that he may eventually consider himself for the performance, which is why his eventual headline announcement did not come as a surprise.

The 56-year-old rapper also said the NFL is a great platform and that 'it has to be all-inclusive.' NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the partnership meant the league was willing to welcome feedback.

Jay-Z Could Bring Guests To Perform With Him Onstage

Jay-Z's upcoming performance could include guest appearances. Although no special guests have been confirmed yet, fans are speculating about who could join him at SoFi Stadium.

Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Alicia Keys are some artists who could appear with the rapper because of their history of collaborations with him. They released hits such as 'Crazy in Love', 'Umbrella' and 'Empire State of Mind'. Beyoncé also performed with him during his July 2026 Yankee Stadium anniversary concerts.

The rapper's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, could also join him for a piano performance. Other possible names included Eminem, Nas, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Jay-Z remains the only announced performer for Super Bowl LXI, scheduled for 14 February 2027.