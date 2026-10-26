Jack Antonoff has explained why he continues performing love songs written about Margaret Qualley after their separation, despite initially worrying about how the tracks would feel on stage. The Bleachers frontman considered changing his setlist but decided to keep the songs, saying honesty with his audience means standing by feelings he expressed when the relationship was happier.

In an interview with The Guardian published on 25 October, Antonoff described performing the songs as 'really beautiful'. He said the experience allows fans to recognise both the pain of the breakup and the meaning the music holds for them.

Why Jack Antonoff Decided to Keep the Songs

Antonoff said he was 'really worried' about performing recently written songs after the relationship ended and spent considerable time considering whether to change the setlist.

'I sat long and hard with it and thought: "If I change the setlist ..." and in my gut there was a unanimous jury that said, "No, this is the deal"', he told The Guardian.

He explained that his deal with the audience was to be honest about how he felt, even if he later had to stand by those feelings after circumstances changed. He was prepared to risk having to stand behind them 'for f****** ever'.

How the Love Songs Bring Antonoff and Fans Together

Antonoff said the songs can hold different meanings for him and listeners. Fans may know what inspired a track and recognise how its meaning has changed for him, while connecting it with their own experiences.

He described people coming together, understanding what the song means to him now and considering what it means to them as audience members, before holding those feelings together and celebrating them.

'Anyone could relate to the terrible sadness and pain, but there's a great power to it also', he said.

Antonoff said he felt no shame about what he had expressed in the past and did not want to pretend the happier period had never existed.

The Songs Written During Their Relationship

The songs he has continued performing include 'Dirty Wedding Dress' and 'You and Forever', from Bleachers' album Everyone for Ten Minutes. Qualley appeared alongside him in the music video for 'You and Forever', released before their separation became public.

The album arrived shortly before the split was reported. Antonoff has not suggested that every lyric refers to a specific private event; his explanation centres on preserving how he felt when he wrote the songs.

He is not suggesting the songs erase the breakup; he sees them as part of his history.

When Antonoff and Qualley Split

Antonoff, 42, and Qualley, 32, began dating in 2021 and married in New Jersey in August 2023. Their separation was reported in July 2026, after nearly three years of marriage. Neither has publicly detailed the specific reason for the split.

At a September concert in Los Angeles, Antonoff joked when a fan requested 'Let's Get Married', his 2017 song. He replied, 'Read the news, brother', before adding that he still loved the track.

Antonoff said he would rather live through difficult experiences publicly than try to escape them privately.