Donald Trump ally Jim Jordan has defeated Steve Scalise to become the incoming House Republican minority leader after the party suffered significant losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

Jordan, 62, secured 106 votes against Scalise's 73 in a secret ballot on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, according to Fox News Digital and the Associated Press. He will officially assume the position when the new Congress convenes in January 2027, succeeding Mike Johnson as the party's leader in the House.

Jordan is expected to become Trump's leading congressional defender as Democrats prepare investigations involving the president's administration, family and business interests.

Trump Ally Wins Leadership Race After Republican Defeat

According to Fox News Digital reporter Elizabeth Elkind, Jordan and Scalise presented themselves as candidates capable of unifying the Republican conference during a closed-door forum before Tuesday's election.

Lawmakers questioned both candidates about rebuilding the party following its midterm losses, maintaining unity and preventing confidential discussions from leaking to journalists.

Jordan told Fox News Digital that he believed the forum had gone well but declined to discuss its details, saying he did not disclose information from closed-door meetings.

His supporters argued that Republicans needed a different approach after their electoral setbacks. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, said Jordan had gained influence through his effectiveness rather than his position within the established leadership structure.

'I personally like Steve, but he's been in leadership since before I was in Congress,' Davidson told Fox News Digital.

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., also praised Jordan's communication skills, describing them as 'really kind of unrivaled by anybody else in the House right now'.

Jordan Prepares to Challenge Incoming Democratic Majority

Jordan has represented Ohio's 4th Congressional District since 2007 and chaired the House Judiciary Committee for the past two Congresses.

He is a founding member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and one of Trump's most outspoken supporters in Washington. Trump presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on 11 January 2021.

In a letter to Republican colleagues dated 4 November, Jordan called for a leadership team that was 'active and engaged, forward-thinking and straight-shooting'.

He argued that Republicans needed a clear strategy to confront the incoming Democratic majority.

'For too long, we have operated without a clear plan to survive the hour or the day in front of us. That will not cut it against an emboldened and energetic Democrat majority,' Jordan wrote.

He also highlighted his experience with congressional oversight, saying he understood the Democrats' approach and what would be required to coordinate the Republican response.

Scalise Loses as Mike Johnson Steps Aside

Scalise, 61, entered the contest with extensive leadership experience, having served in senior Republican positions since 2014. He previously held the roles of majority and minority whip before becoming House majority leader.

In a letter dated 4 November, Scalise urged colleagues to ensure Republicans emerged from their electoral defeat stronger and more united. However, Jordan ultimately secured enough support to defeat him.

Johnson announced on 4 November that he would not seek another leadership position following the Republican losses. According to PEOPLE, he said he wanted to devote more time to his wife and four children.

'I believe the time has come for me to give them more of the attention and presence they so richly deserve,' Johnson wrote.

Jordan and Scalise previously competed for the Republican nomination for House Speaker in October 2023, following Kevin McCarthy's removal. Scalise initially defeated Jordan 113–99 in a Republican conference vote but withdrew after failing to secure sufficient support for a full House vote.

Jordan subsequently won the Republican nomination but lost three consecutive votes on the House floor. Republicans eventually selected Johnson as Speaker.