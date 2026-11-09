Trump Says Vance Was 'Part of a Decision-Making Process' on Iran War After VP Blamed It for GOP Defeat
Trump says Vance sought his advice before posting and reaffirms his own support for the Iran war
Donald Trump has said JD Vance was 'part of a decision-making process' on the Iran war and should have said he would make the same call again, days after Vance blamed the conflict for Republicans' midterm defeat.
The comments came twice on Sunday, 8 November, in remarks to reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, and then in a CBS News 60 Minutes interview broadcast that evening.
What Vance Said About the Iran War
In a post on X on Wednesday, 4 November, the day after Democrats won the House and Senate, Vance wrote, 'The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.'
That referred to Trump's election-night interview with Fox News, in which he suggested the war was partly to blame. Vance said Republican turnout had held up, but that many 2024 Trump-Vance voters switched to Democrats because they wanted to end the war, focus on the cost of living and inflation, put America first, and change the US relationship with Israel.
'If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,' he wrote.
Trump told reporters at the White House that day the assessment was 'largely true', citing higher gasoline prices, but added, 'At the same time, if I had to do it again, I'd do it again.'
Trump Says Vance Left One Thing Out
Asked before boarding Air Force One whether the post had affected their relationship, Trump replied, 'No, not at all,' then added, 'A lot of people didn't like his comments, but not me.'
'He was right, other than one thing,' he said. 'If you had it to do again, would you do it again? The answer is yes.'
In the 60 Minutes interview with Ross Douthat, recorded at the White House, Trump said Vance had asked his view before posting. He wished Vance had addressed whether he would do it again, adding, 'You know, he's part of a decision-making process. And my answer is an emphatic yes because you can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon.'
After a clip of the tarmac remarks circulated on X, Vance's communications director, Taylor Van Kirk, called it a 'dishonest out of context clip' from independent journalist Aaron Rupar. The White House Rapid Response account said there was 'ZERO DAYLIGHT' between them on Iran.
Vance's Earlier Doubts About the War
The US and Israel launched the war on 28 February, with Trump predicting it would last a matter of weeks.
ABC News reported in March that Vance had raised reservations internally before the strikes. He still defended the operation publicly and went on to lead talks with Tehran. At the G7 summit in June, Trump joked, 'If it works out, I'm going to take the credit. If it doesn't work out, I'm blaming JD.' The agreement later unravelled, and fighting escalated again in July.
Democrats flipped seven Republican-held Senate seats. As of Saturday, 7 November, they held 54 Senate seats to Republicans' 44 and 254 House seats to 162, with 19 House races uncalled.
Vance is viewed as a leading 2028 contender, though Trump also praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the interview, saying, 'Well, I think Marco's great.'
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