Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has publicly criticised Republican senators on national television, blaming a lack of legislative productivity and a failure to implement strict immigration policies for the party's performance in the recent midterm elections.

Speaking on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle on 4 November, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticised congressional Republicans following the party's losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

The governor's remarks highlight growing internal friction within the Republican Party regarding legislative strategies and conservative priorities in Washington as lawmakers process the outcomes of the latest voting cycle.

Failure to Codify Immigration Mandates

DeSantis questioned why Republican lawmakers had not pursued legislation to make some of Trump's immigration policies permanent, arguing that the party had failed to use its congressional majority to deliver on conservative priorities.

DeSantis targeted the upper chamber's legislative record, specifically questioning why the Republican Senate did not codify President Donald Trump's immigration executive orders into permanent federal law.

'I saw no indication that the current group of Republican senators were interested in doing that type of bold conservative change,' DeSantis stated during the broadcast, which circulated widely on social media platforms including X.

The Florida governor questioned the specific legislative choices made by party leadership, asking why congressional majorities failed to address fundamental conservative border policies. 'Why haven't we done immigration, shut off H1B visas? Why haven't we codified Trump's immigration executive orders?' he asked.

DeSantis argued that Republican lawmakers had failed to pursue the scale of immigration legislation he expected from a party controlling Congress.

The broadcast generated significant engagement online, where conservative commentators and voters debated the accuracy of the governor's assessment regarding legislative priorities.

A 'Rebuke' of Trump and Congress

DeSantis stated that the election result 'no question, was a rebuke of the president and the Congress by Democrats, independents, and some Republicans that crossed over'.

Speaking to television host Laura Ingraham, DeSantis argued that the electoral losses stemmed directly from the party's failure to deliver on the legislative mandate it was given, rather than from a broad public endorsement of the Democratic Party's agenda.

At a press conference earlier that day, DeSantis also described the results as a rejection of Republicans in Washington, arguing that Democrats had benefited from voters' dissatisfaction rather than secured an affirmative endorsement of their political agenda.

According to DeSantis, a significant portion of the conservative electorate chose not to participate in the voting cycle due to explicit dissatisfaction with the legislative output of lawmakers in Washington.

'A lot of our voters ... stayed home because they were frustrated with the lack of productivity from Republicans in the House and Senate,' DeSantis noted, framing the results as a reflection of voter frustration with structural inaction.

Long-Term Implications of Congressional Shift

Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. The party had secured at least 54 Senate seats, with outstanding races potentially increasing its total to 56 as vote counting continued.

At a press conference, DeSantis argued that Republicans could struggle to regain control of the Senate in 2028 under the current electoral map, warning that the consequences of the defeat could extend well beyond the next congressional election.

He characterised the congressional turnover as close to an 'extinction-level event' and the 'political equivalent of a meteor strike' that would reverberate across the national landscape.

DeSantis warned that Democratic control of the Senate could make it difficult for Trump to secure confirmation of conservative judicial and Cabinet nominees. He also suggested that the consequences could extend into the next presidential administration, depending on the outcome of future elections.