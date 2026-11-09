The White House was briefly placed under lockdown on Monday, 9 November, after a driver crashed into a sign near Lafayette Square and became involved in a physical confrontation with Secret Service agents and National Guard personnel. President Donald Trump was inside the presidential complex when the incidents unfolded.

Two people were arrested in separate encounters near the park, and roads surrounding the area were closed during the security response. DC police's bomb squad was called to examine the vehicle as a precaution, while normal White House operations subsequently resumed.

Secret Service Responds to Crash Before 10am

US Secret Service Police officers and National Guard personnel responded just before 10am to the northern side of Lafayette Park, near 16th Street and H Street NW. The vehicle had crashed onto the sidewalk surrounding the park, across from the White House, the Secret Service said in its statement.

'The driver was combative with law enforcement, but was quickly placed under arrest,' a Secret Service spokesperson said. The agency confirmed that both incidents were under investigation, but its statement did not identify either person or specify the criminal charges following the arrests near the presidential complex on Monday morning.

Footage Shows Struggle Beside Smoking Vehicle

Video recorded by journalist Martin Austermuhle showed a smoking silver saloon car on a brick walkway just north of the White House, with security personnel gathered nearby. Secret Service officers appeared to speak with the driver as National Guard troops stood alongside them, before a struggle broke out beside the vehicle.

Unclear what happened but someone just drove into a sign on the north end of Lafayette Square Park and then fought with Secret Service and National Guard when they got out of their car. pic.twitter.com/Mwcrk4klQn — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) November 9, 2026

The footage showed the driver and law enforcement personnel throwing punches during the struggle, as officers attempted to restrain the man. 'Get on the ground!' someone could be heard shouting as the confrontation escalated, with additional security personnel gathering around the smoking vehicle.

Witnesses interviewed by The Daily Caller said the driver fought back and exchanged punches with those attempting to detain him. The Secret Service separately characterised the driver's behaviour as combative but did not provide a detailed account of the punches or the sequence of the confrontation.

Trump was at the White House during the incidents, as officers responded outside the presidential complex and authorities closed roads around Lafayette Park. Secret Service agents instructed journalists to remain in the West Wing briefing room, although some reporters conducting broadcasts outside were accompanied by agents during the response.

Second Arrest at Separate Barricade Location

'Around the same time, a second individual jumped a barricade near the northwest corner of Lafayette Park,' the Secret Service said in its statement. The agency added that the individual was also quickly arrested, describing another encounter rather than identifying a second person involved in the confrontation beside the vehicle.

UPDATE: Secret Service has an individual in custody. He was yelling “Oh my God” as they walked him away from Lafayette Park near the white house. pic.twitter.com/a7oCySMMa7 — Chris Sheridan (@ChrisSheridan34) November 9, 2026

The barricade incident occurred near Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street, a short distance from the crash site, NBC Washington reported, citing a source familiar with the investigation.

Police Search Vehicle as a Precaution

The Metropolitan Police Department's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called to examine the vehicle as a precaution, the Secret Service said.

The White House lockdown lasted approximately 30 minutes, according to AFP, whose correspondents reported the duration during the security response.

It remained unclear whether the two incidents were connected, and the reporting did not establish a motive or explain what caused the smoke coming from the car. Although the bomb squad was called to inspect the vehicle, an official confirmation that it had been declared safe was not available in the accounts reviewed.

Neither person was identified in the reporting reviewed, which also did not specify the criminal charges or confirm whether anyone was injured during either encounter.