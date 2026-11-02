President Donald Trump branded a heckler 'a stupid person' as protesters disrupted his nearly two-hour rally in Dubuque, Iowa, three times on Sunday, 1 November, ahead of the US midterm elections.

The appearance at the Five Flags Civic Center had been cancelled on Thursday in favour of a telephone rally, then reinstated the following day. Trump returned to Iowa as Republicans sought to defend their congressional majorities in Tuesday's elections.

Protesters Interrupt Trump's Iowa Rally Three Times

Demonstrators gathered outside the venue as supporters arrived, carrying placards opposing Trump and his administration. The Des Moines Register reported that protesters shouted at people entering the building. Signs included 'This regime doesn't care about you' and 'Elect a clown, expect a circus'.

The Iowa Capital Dispatch also documented placards demanding Trump's impeachment and an end to the US war with Iran. Others referred to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender.

Inside, Republican Senate candidate Ashley Hinson urged the crowd to chant 'USA' loudly enough for demonstrators outside to hear. But the interruptions continued after Trump began speaking.

According to Iowa Public Radio, protesters were escorted out on three occasions. During one removal, a woman raised both middle fingers. Trump responded to the interruptions by insulting a protester, saying, 'You're a stupid person.'

The president also claimed that demonstrators at his campaign appearances were being paid. 'They're paid protesters, don't worry. They go away quickly,' he told supporters, before comparing them to a gnat and a small fly. He offered no evidence during the speech to substantiate the payment allegations.

The rally came amid a closely contested Senate race between Hinson, a Republican US representative endorsed by Trump, and Democrat Josh Turek, an Iowa state representative. They are competing for the seat being vacated by Republican Senator Joni Ernst.

A YouGov survey conducted from 26 to 29 October placed Turek at 50 per cent and Hinson at 49 per cent among 2,020 likely voters. The one-point difference was within the survey's reported 3.1-point margin of error.

Mural Covering Dispute Precedes Trump's Iowa Rally

The demonstrations followed a separate dispute over a large mural on the exterior of the city-owned Five Flags Civic Center.

The artwork, titled 'Solidarity', was initiated by Dubuque artist Shelby Fry in 2020. Measuring 105 feet wide and 28 feet high, it depicts 10 raised fists in different colours, with letters and symbols spelling 'SOLIDARITY' across their wrists.

A tarp was placed over the mural on Saturday, prompting questions about who had approved the covering. Scott Hallgren, general manager of venue operator Oak View Group, told KCRG-TV that the White House advance team had decided to cover it as part of plans for exterior branding and a US flag.

The City of Dubuque said it had neither been consulted nor authorised the covering. It also said the event's rental agreement did not permit changes to the building's exterior. Officials instructed Oak View Group to remove the tarp and confirmed that it had been taken down before Sunday's rally.

Trump Heads to Kansas After Iowa Rally

After leaving Dubuque, Trump travelled to Salina, Kansas, for a Sunday evening appearance supporting Republican Senator Roger Marshall. The event took place at Hangar 509 at Salina Regional Airport, not at Heartland Credit Union Arena.

The arena had hosted an earlier Trump rally in Park City on 19 October. At that event, the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said 11 people were escorted out following disruptions. A separate person was arrested outside near the designated protest area for failing to comply with a traffic-related order.

Among those removed was Kansas Army National Guard veteran Jeffrey Doshier, who told The Wichita Eagle he had shouted, 'Release the Epstein files, you spineless coward.' Doshier said he felt a moral obligation to hold elected leaders accountable.

Trump was scheduled to deliver further midterm remarks at Washington's Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday, 2 November, the day before voters headed to the polls.