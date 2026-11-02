US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could use force against Iran, while saying he wants to save lives. His remarks came as Tehran and Washington pursued indirect efforts to end their eight-month war. Talks with Qatari mediators ended without a breakthrough, but contacts continued on Monday, 2 November.

Trump spoke at a political rally in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday, 1 November. His warning came two days before US midterm elections, amid concerns that military action could resume after voting. Neither side has announced an agreement or confirmed a new offensive.

Trump's 'Hammer' Warning Hangs Over Iran Peace Talks

'The only reason I would have not finished with Iran is I want to be nice,' Trump told the crowd, according to the rally transcript. He added: 'I want to try and save all those lives if I can.' He then warned: 'At some point we're going to have to give them the hammer.'

The remarks came as diplomacy continued. Reuters reported on 2 November that Iranian negotiators had left Doha on Sunday after talks with Qatari mediators. An official said their departure was not caused by problems in the negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said consultations through mediators were 'very intensive.' He said Tehran had presented its conditions and proposals, with progress depending on Washington's 'political rationality.' Iran's state news agency IRNA carried the comments.

Reuters reported that Iranian sources considered a new US attack more likely than a deal. That assessment came from unnamed sources and does not establish that Trump has decided to resume military action. He has said there would be no new attack before Tuesday's midterm elections.

Why the Iran Peace Talks Keep Getting Stuck

Iran's seven-step proposal, submitted in September and rejected by Trump, calls for the US to end its blockade of Iranian ports. It also calls for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and for Washington to ease restrictions on Iranian oil sales and cancel new sanctions.

Iran says nuclear negotiations can resume only after it verifies that its conditions have been met. Tehran has also rejected transferring its highly enriched uranium stockpile to another country, Reuters reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the seven-step plan remained the basis of discussions. He said it had been condensed, making implementation possible 'within two days'. That timetable is Iran's proposal, not an agreed deadline.

The nuclear dispute remains a major obstacle. In an interview with Reuters on 6 October, US Vice President JD Vance said Iran must reduce its enrichment capacity to meet Washington's demands. The two sides have not publicly resolved that disagreement.

Regional powers have urged restraint. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for political solutions during a meeting with Iranian security official Ali Bagheri Kani on Monday. Russia's Foreign Ministry expressed concern about renewed military action and called for more diplomacy.

The war has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and affected energy markets. Reuters reported that a Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker was struck in the Gulf on 30 October, according to its operator, Nakilat.

Diplomatic contacts continue, but no breakthrough has been announced. The US midterm elections are scheduled for Tuesday, 3 November. Any suggestion that strikes will automatically follow the vote remains unconfirmed.