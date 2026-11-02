A Kansas Army National Guard veteran told a newspaper that he challenged President Donald Trump over the Epstein files during the president's rally in Salina, Kansas, on Sunday, 1 November 2026. Jeffrey Doshier, who was escorted out of the event, described the confrontation in a newspaper interview.

The Kansas appearance followed protests earlier that day in Dubuque, Iowa, where Trump had reinstated a visit he initially planned to replace with a tele-rally. Both appearances formed part of his final campaign stretch before the 3 November midterm elections.

Veteran Explains His Challenge to Donald Trump

Doshier told the newspaper he shouted 'Release the Epstein files, you spineless coward'. His account placed him among the protesters escorted out during Trump's Kansas appearance, where other demonstrators also directed criticism towards the president.

He described himself as 'horrified' by footage of confrontations at previous rallies. His decision to challenge Trump, he explained, reflected concern about the treatment of protesters and his own sense of responsibility, as a veteran, to hold political leaders accountable.

'The last few videos that have gone viral, where women have been assaulted and they've been mocked and body-shamed', he stated. 'So I just felt this moral obligation as a veteran who loves this country and served this country to hold our leaders accountable'.

The allegations about assaults were part of Doshier's explanation for attending. They were not independently substantiated in the published account.

The reporting also described footage of a woman raising her middle fingers towards Trump while being escorted out of the Kansas event. Another woman reportedly shouted 'He's a felon' during her removal.

Doshier's demand concerning the Epstein files followed interruptions at the Iowa rally, where protesters had also been escorted from the venue during Trump's speech.

Donald Trump Faces Protests Along Iowa Motorcade Route

In Dubuque, published photographs documented demonstrators lining the presidential motorcade's route to the Five Flags Civic Center. Some held placards, while others directed obscene gestures towards the president as his vehicle passed.

The signs included 'Trump Do Better' and messages referring to the Epstein files. Other demonstrators called for Trump's impeachment, according to reporting from the event.

Some protesters reportedly shouted at people entering the venue. Inside, Republican candidate Ashley Hinson urged the audience to stand and chant so that demonstrators outside could hear them.

Protests continued during Trump's nearly two-hour address. Published reporting described protesters being drowned out by chants and escorted from the venue on three occasions.

Trump responded by alleging that the protesters were paid. 'They're paid protesters, they go away quickly. They're like a gnat, they're like a little fly'.

He also claimed that protesters received $250, without supporting evidence identified in the reporting. After a third interruption, he shouted, 'You're a stupid person!'.

Solidarity Mural Dispute Precedes Donald Trump Visit

Before the Dubuque appearance, attention had also focused on the exterior of the city-owned rally venue. Trump's team reportedly wanted a racial solidarity mural on the building covered.

On Saturday, social media users highlighted a tarp being placed over local artist Shelby Fry's Solidarity mural. In a statement late that day, the city stated that it had not been consulted about modifying the building's exterior and had not authorised the tarp.

The mural has been on the building since 2020. It measures 105 feet long and 28 feet wide and depicts 10 raised Black, brown and white fists, each bearing a letter to spell its name.

The lettering also incorporates a Pride rainbow and emblems representing disability rights, mental health and gender diversity. The White House reportedly wanted a US flag erected on the building instead.

According to a published photograph caption, the mural was uncovered before Trump delivered his remarks on Sunday.