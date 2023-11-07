Joe Jonas reportedly thinks it is too early for his estranged wife Sophie Turner to be getting into another relationship as they are still finalising their divorce and their children's custody agreement.

A photo went viral last week, showing a blonde woman and man kissing on the street in broad daylight. According to reports, it was the 27-year-old "Game of Thrones" actress locking lips with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson during a weekend getaway in Paris.

sophie turner said it’s REALLY over pic.twitter.com/Cr0jHycGrv — BIBI (@timelessmusee) November 1, 2023

A Daily Mail source claimed Jonas finds her behaviour unbelievable. While he too would like to find new love again, for now his priority are their two daughters, his career, and finalising their divorce.

"What is important for Joe is the well-being of his kids and finishing the tour he is on with his brothers. He would be happy to find love again and do all of that, but that is not even close to what is on the top of his mind as he wants to get on with the divorce and get on with his life," the insider claimed.

The source claimed that if Turner "wants to galivant and kiss whomever in public, he doesn't really want to play those games". Jonas allegedly "feels that having his priorities in check and focusing on what is now and what is important is the way to move forward, and that is his obligation to his family and work".

The insider added: "Granted it feels a little too soon, he has no control over what she does and can only try to figure out the best co-parenting agenda for them both. If she is doing this to hurt him, she is not going to hurt him any more than she already has, he will get through it with his chin up."

The 29-year-old Pearson is heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a county in Sussex. His family is believed to be worth £224million and runs a publishing business and the education company Pearson Plc.

An eyewitness said that Pearson and Turner "arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station" after having both travelled on the Eurostar from London. The pair stood there for a few minutes and "were chatting and laughing a lot." He then removed his hat and leaned in to give Turner a big kiss before they parted ways in chauffeur-driven cars and reunited later at the city's Stade de France.

Both Turner and Pearson have yet to address the status of their relationship and confirm if it was them in the picture. Jonas and Turner were married for four years and share daughters Willa and Delphine.