Former NFL star Joe Mixon has revealed that he flew aboard the same private jet, with the same two pilots, just weeks before it crashed in Florida, killing all nine people on board.

The 30-year-old former Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans running back shared the revelation on his official X account on Monday, 2 November 2026, following Sunday's fatal Learjet 60 crash in Palm Beach County.

Mixon described the pilots as exceptional professionals and expressed heartbreak over the death of a young female co-pilot whose promising aviation career ended in the tragedy.

Joe Mixon Reveals His Connection to Doomed Learjet

In his emotional statement, Mixon said he was devastated after discovering that the aircraft involved in the crash was one he had travelled aboard only a month earlier.

'I flew on that exact aircraft last month with those same two pilots,' he wrote. He described both pilots as 'incredible professionals and genuinely wonderful people', offering a personal tribute to the crew.

Mixon did not disclose where he had travelled aboard the aircraft or provide the exact date of his previous flight. His statement nevertheless revealed an unexpected connection between the NFL veteran and the fatal accident.

The footballer also expressed sympathy for the victims' families, urging people to appreciate their loved ones while they still have the opportunity.

Absolutely devastated by yesterday’s tragic plane crash in Florida and the loss of all nine lives. I flew on that exact aircraft last month with those same two pilots. They were incredible professionals and genuinely wonderful people. Hearing the young woman’s story and learning… — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) November 2, 2026

Mixon Pays Tribute to 20-Year-Old Co-Pilot

Among those killed was Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, a 20-year-old co-pilot whose aviation career had only recently begun.

Filgueiras reportedly earned her private pilot's licence at 17 and had accumulated approximately 1,300 flying hours before her death. Her ambition was to pursue a long-term career in aviation, making her death particularly devastating for relatives and colleagues.

Mixon referred to the young woman's promising future in his tribute, describing the loss as especially heartbreaking. He also extended his thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the tragedy.

The aircraft's captain was identified in reports as Jeff Gregory, 55, although Mixon did not name either pilot in his statement.

What Happened During the Florida Learjet Crash?

The Learjet 60 departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas on Sunday morning, heading towards North Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

During the flight, the crew reported icing conditions and moderate turbulence while travelling at approximately 35,000 feet (10,668 metres). The pilots requested permission to climb to 37,000 feet (11,278 metres), but the aircraft subsequently entered a rapid descent.

Air traffic control recordings captured increasingly urgent communications before the jet crashed near Greenacres in Palm Beach County.

All seven passengers and two crew members died.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident, including reports that the aircraft may have begun breaking apart before impact. Investigators have not established the cause of the crash.

A Tragedy That Hit Close to Home

Mixon's revelation added a deeply personal dimension to an accident already drawing widespread attention because of the distressing final radio transmissions.

The former NFL running back had entrusted his safety to the same aircraft and crew just weeks before their fatal flight.

His tribute highlighted the human cost of the tragedy beyond the investigation, particularly the loss of nine lives and the futures left unrealised.