The pilot of a private jet that crashed in Florida, killing all nine people aboard, reported encountering ice, moderate turbulence and precipitation shortly before the aircraft plunged towards the ground.

Their final radio transmissions have raised questions about whether dangerous weather conditions contributed to the disaster. However, investigators have yet to establish what caused the aircraft to lose control.

The Learjet 60 went down near Military Trail in Greenacres, Palm Beach County, at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, 1 November, while travelling from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. All nine people aboard were killed, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Pilots Reported Ice and Severe Turbulence

Air traffic control recordings indicate that the crew had raised concerns about the conditions surrounding the aircraft while flying at approximately 35,000 feet. The pilot initially described ice forming on the jet as manageable but also reported moderate turbulence that was causing the aircraft to fluctuate in altitude by as much as 700 feet, per NBC Miami,

'We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence,' the pilot could be heard telling controllers minutes before the crash in the recordings obtained by LiveATC.net. The crew subsequently reported precipitation and requested permission to climb approximately 2,000 feet, seeking to reach an altitude of 37,000 feet.

The situation deteriorated shortly afterwards, and the aircraft began descending rapidly, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency and issue a mayday call. Radio communications captured the crew reporting increasingly alarming descent speeds as they struggled to regain control of the jet.

'We're descending 8,000 – mayday, mayday - we're descending 10,000 feet per minute. We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute,' the pilot said. 'We're going to crash into the ground.'

Thunderstorms Swept Across South Florida

The crash occurred as thunderstorms and heavy rainfall affected parts of South Florida. Later that afternoon, the National Weather Service tracked a strong thunderstorm near West Palm Beach and warned of possible wind gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph. The radar-based warning was issued several hours after the crash.

Radar observations later showed strong thunderstorms near West Palm Beach, with possible wind gusts reaching 45 to 50mph. AccuWeather also reported that heavy rain, lightning and reduced visibility were present around the crash area.

Aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo suggested that icing and turbulence could have played a role, including potentially causing the aircraft to stall while travelling at approximately 34,000 feet. He also stressed the investigators would need to examine multiple possible explanations, including how the crew responded to the conditions reported during the flight, per ABC 13.

Families Left Grieving, Lives Disrupted

The deaths of all nine people aboard the Learjet have left their families facing the devastating consequences of the disaster, although authorities had not publicly released the victims' names as of Monday, 2 November.

The tragedy has also disrupted the lives of families living near the crash site. Approximately 600 residents of a nearby mobile-home community were affected, with local officials arranging emergency shelter and assistance while evacuations and road closures remained in place. Some residents were unable to return to their homes to collect belongings.