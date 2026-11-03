Lenny Kravitz has been forced to address false reports linking him to the recent Florida plane crash after online speculation wrongly suggested the rock star was among nine people killed aboard a doomed Learjet.

The 62-year-old musician was not on the aircraft, his representative confirmed on Monday, 2 November, after rumours spread across social media following Sunday's crash in Palm Beach County.

Kravitz's representative dismissed the claims as 'untrue and incorrect' as speculation intensified online. His team issued the same denial to multiple news outlets.

The rumours appear to have originated from a social media post attributed to a young pilot named Emily Shelton, which suggested she was due to fly Kravitz from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.

Dang. RIP Lenny Kravitz. Apparently he died today in that mar-a-Lago plane crash? pic.twitter.com/tYQi0Kw2q2 — ◌ (@conspiretard) November 2, 2026

After the Learjet crashed while travelling along a similar route, screenshots of the alleged post began circulating, prompting users to connect the singer to the tragedy.

However, Shelton was not involved in the fatal flight and later took to TikTok to deny any connection to the crash. 'I was recently made aware that there are rumours that I was the pilot of the recent crash in Palm Beach. I would like to respectfully clarify I was not,' she wrote.

She also urged people to stop spreading speculation, adding: 'I ask that people please stop speculating and spreading misinformation on this tragedy and be respectful of those involved. My heart goes out to all those lost and affected.'

Nine People Killed as Learjet Plunges Into Florida Neighbourhood

The Learjet 60 crashed near Greenacres, Florida, on Sunday, 1 November, killing all nine people aboard.

The aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was heading to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash sent the jet into a residential area, where it exploded into flames, leaving a crater and sparking several fires. Video footage captured the aircraft plunging towards the ground before the impact.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the incident as a 'cataclysmic plane crash' and said debris and damage prompted officials to relocate approximately 600 residents from a nearby mobile home community to emergency shelters.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries among people on the ground, but investigators said Monday that one person had suffered a leg injury.

Investigators Examine Aircraft's Final Moments

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused the aircraft to lose control.

During a Monday news conference, NTSB board member Tom Chapman said the crew reported light clear ice and moderate turbulence at around 12:47pm, alongside altitude deviations of approximately 213 metres (700 feet).

The pilots subsequently reported precipitation and requested permission to climb to 11,278 metres (37,000 feet). Less than 30 seconds later, the aircraft began descending, and the crew issued a mayday call.

At approximately 12:48pm, the crew reported that the aircraft was 'in an overspeed condition descending', Chapman said. The remainder of the transmission was unintelligible.

Aviation experts have suggested that thunderstorms, turbulence and icing could have contributed to the disaster, but investigators have not established an official cause.

Among those killed was 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras, whose family confirmed her identity. She had previously spoken to a local television station about earning her pilot's licence while still in high school.

As the investigation continues, Kravitz's representative has made one thing clear: the musician was not aboard the aircraft, despite the claims circulating online.