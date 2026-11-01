Martha Stewart has faced renewed criticism after defending a controversial Halloween costume that appeared to portray a homeless person, insisting that it was intended to raise awareness of homelessness. The 85-year-old businesswoman addressed the backlash on Sunday, 1 November 2026, after deleting the photograph from her social media account following an immediate online reaction.

The image, shared on Saturday, 31 October, showed Stewart wearing ripped, dishevelled clothing, with what appeared to be dirt smeared across her face. She also held a sign reading, 'I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!', prompting accusations that she was making light of the struggles faced by people experiencing homelessness.

Despite her explanation, the lifestyle mogul's response did little to quell the criticism, with some social media users questioning how turning homelessness into a Halloween costume could meaningfully raise awareness of the issue.

Martha Stewart's Homeless Costume Explanation Fails

Many social media users remained unconvinced by Stewart's explanation, arguing that the costume risked trivialising a serious social problem rather than encouraging greater understanding of the challenges faced by people without secure housing.

One critic wrote, 'Ain't nobody going to believe that. To bring awareness', while another questioned the timing of her explanation, commenting, 'Who dresses up on Halloween to raise awareness.... She realised ppl were not laughing and had to come up with something stupid'.

Ain't nobody going to believe that. To bring awareness? 😭😭 — Lana 🩷🩵 (@Lanalbb) November 1, 2026

Who dresses up on Halloween to raise awareness…. She realised ppl were not laughing and had to come up with something stupid — lamourdemavie ᱬ || ADDICTED (@lamourrdemaviie) November 1, 2026

Other commenters similarly criticised the decision to turn a real-life hardship into a fancy-dress outfit, particularly given Stewart's considerable personal wealth.

The controversy has therefore extended beyond the original photograph, with some critics questioning whether Stewart's stated intentions were reflected in the way the costume was presented.

How is turning a very serious subject into halloween costume gonna bring awareness??? pic.twitter.com/eioANAjdL0 — 𝓥𝓮𝓻𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓪💫 | MJ fan (@iamveronica777) November 1, 2026

She’s not fooling anyone with that reason. She wasn’t “trying to bring awareness to homelessness”. She just thought it would be funny, so that’s why she did it. — Bathong, Kedibone (@KediboneBathong) November 1, 2026

Martha Stewart Deletes Controversial Halloween Photo and Issues Statement

Stewart removed the photograph after it attracted criticism, although screenshots had already circulated online, allowing the image to continue attracting attention.

Addressing the backlash, she told Page Six in a statement on Sunday: 'I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention'.

She went on to describe homelessness as one of America's greatest ongoing challenges, saying it was an issue she cared deeply about and that she had dedicated considerable time and effort to supporting charities working to combat it. She also reaffirmed her commitment to making a difference.

However, her response stopped short of an explicit apology, a point that also attracted attention from observers.

The photograph reportedly appeared as part of an Instagram carousel promoting Stewart's QVC candle collection. The accompanying caption read, 'My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!!', but the costume image quickly overshadowed the promotional post.

Martha Stewart shared photo seemingly dressed up as a homeless person for Halloween.



She has since deleted the post. pic.twitter.com/PzTX1BoDhK — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 1, 2026

Martha Stewart's Net Worth: How the Lifestyle Mogul Made Her Fortune

The controversy has also drawn attention to Stewart's estimated net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Although the figure is not an independently verified assessment of her finances, it reflects the considerable commercial success she has achieved throughout her career.

Stewart built her fortune by turning her expertise in cooking, entertaining, gardening and home decoration into a successful lifestyle and media business.

Before becoming a household name, she worked as a model, then transitioned into stockbroking on Wall Street in 1967. She subsequently left the financial industry in the 1970s and established a catering business in Connecticut in 1976, which helped launch her career as a lifestyle authority.

Her success in catering led to the publication of her first book, Entertaining, in 1982. The book helped establish her reputation and paved the way for an expanding publishing and television career.

She went on to build a commercial brand spanning cookbooks, magazines, television programmes, home furnishings, kitchenware and gardening products. Her magazine, Martha Stewart Living, launched in 1990, while its television programme debuted in 1993, helping establish her as one of America's best-known lifestyle personalities.

Over the years, her business interests have also extended into restaurants, food products, beauty and other lifestyle ventures. Her television appearances, publishing projects and commercial partnerships have helped maintain the prominence of her brand.

Stewart's estimated fortune reflects decades of success across publishing, television, merchandising and business ventures.