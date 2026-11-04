Slovak singer Adéla has delivered a furious message to the White House after the Trump administration used her song 'Nicole Kidman' in a pro-Trump TikTok video. Calling the decision 'obviously so f*cking wrong on so many levels,' the 22-year-old rejected any association with the Republican Party and ended her response with a blunt demand: 'F*ck you guys for using my song.'

The White House shared the heavily filtered video on the eve of the 2026 US midterm elections. It featured President Donald Trump, military personnel, and an aeroplane, with Adéla's provocative track playing in the background.

The singer objected to her music being used alongside political imagery that did not reflect her views. Rather than allow the post to go unanswered, she addressed the controversy directly and used the attention to highlight the issues she believes American politicians should prioritise.

White House Uses Adéla's Nicole Kidman in Pro-Trump Video

The White House's official TikTok account featured several shots of Trump wearing a baseball cap, alongside footage of military personnel and an aeroplane. The heavily filtered visuals were accompanied by 'Nicole Kidman', Adéla's song featuring provocative lyrics about body image and appearance.

One line reads: 'Every single night I pray that my tits are sittin' right.' The contrast between the song's lyrics and the video's political imagery became part of the controversy surrounding the post.

Adéla addressed the situation in a video shared with her followers. With her pink hair pinned in curls, she made clear that she strongly objected to the association. The singer said there was 'zero' overlap between her values and those of the Republican Party. Her response made clear that she did not want her music associated with a political movement whose positions she disagrees with.

Adéla Describes Song Use as Rage Bait

Adéla also described the incident as rage bait, saying the use of her music in this context happened frequently to her and other artists. She advised her followers against giving the White House's social media accounts additional attention by engaging with the video. Her comments suggested that reacting directly to such posts could give them the attention they sought.

However, she did not limit her response to criticism of the video. The singer used the discussion to explain the political values she supports, shifting the focus from the White House's post to the issues she wanted her audience to consider. Her objection centred on the association between her creative work and a political message she did not endorse. She made clear that the use of her song did not represent her own beliefs or indicate support for the administration.

Immigrant Singer Urges Americans to Vote in Midterms

Adéla's response also highlighted her position as an immigrant. Although she could not vote in the US midterm elections herself, she encouraged eligible American voters to support politicians who shared her priorities, particularly on immigration and reproductive rights. 'I would love to vote for a party that loves immigrants and that believes in accessible and safe abortion,' she said.

Her comments placed immigration and access to abortion at the centre of her appeal. She also called for political leadership that would foster an environment where people could live freely, express themselves, and feel safe. For Adéla, the election offered American voters an opportunity to support representatives whose policies reflected those principles. She urged her followers not to overlook their ability to influence the country's political direction through their votes.

'Please, please, please, go out and vote in the midterms,' she said. She concluded her response by returning to the issue that had prompted her criticism, delivering one final message to the White House: 'And f*ck you guys for using my song.'