Pete Hegseth should resign because he is damaging Donald Trump's political standing, according to former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot. Speaking on MS NOW on 14 November, Ullyot renewed his call for the Secretary of War to step down, saying Hegseth was 'very much damaging the president's brand, no question about it, and the Republican brand.'

For context, Ullyot held a senior public affairs role at the Pentagon during the early months of Trump's second administration before leaving in April 2025. That same month, he went public in an opinion piece for Politico. In it, he accused Hegseth's team of causing turmoil through staff dismissals and misleading statements.

He described the department as being in 'total chaos.'

Ullyot has continued his criticism in a book published on 10 November 2026. The President Deserves Better: Leadership and Accountability to Keep America Great examines Hegseth and other figures in Trump's administration.

Why Ullyot Says Hegseth Should Resign

In the interview, Ullyot questioned whether the former television host was ever right for the job. He suggested Hegseth would have suited a less demanding public post.

'[Hegseth] could've run the presidential physical fitness council, like Arnold Schwarzenegger did; that would've been a perfect fit,' Ullyot said. 'But to run the Department of Defense is a very serious job, and he didn't take a serious approach.'

He framed stepping down as a test of loyalty. 'You'd get off the stage if you were truly loyal to President Donald Trump,' he said. He added that Hegseth would best serve the president by leaving office.

Ullyot acknowledged Hegseth's military record. Hegseth served three deployments as an infantry officer in the US Army National Guard. Yet Ullyot argued that time in uniform does not automatically equip someone to manage the US military. In his view, serving in the field and running a vast department are different jobs.

He was just as blunt about Hegseth's dealings with the press, calling him a 'Fox News fire-breather' who 'relishes' confronting journalists.

Hegseth's Role in the Iran War and Republican Election Losses

Ullyot also tied his resignation call to the Iran war. He pointed to Vice President JD Vance's comments after Republicans suffered major losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

Vance wrote on 4 November that 'the reason we lost is the war', referring to the Iran conflict.

Ullyot then asked who oversaw munitions stockpiles and who advised the president. His answer was Hegseth, who he said should have removed himself from the role. For Ullyot, the conflict only strengthens the case for Hegseth to step down.

Vance, for his part, blamed the war for Republican losses but did not single out Hegseth personally.

Neither Hegseth nor the Pentagon had publicly responded to Ullyot's remarks in the reporting available at the time. Ullyot's claims are his own views as a former official who has publicly criticised his former boss.

Hegseth remains in office as Secretary of War, a secondary title authorised by Trump's September 2025 executive order. His statutory title remains Secretary of Defense.

Ullyot's demand is clear. In his view, the most loyal thing Hegseth can do for Trump now is leave. He is pressing that case in his book and on air, linking it to the Republicans' midterm losses. Whether anyone in the White House is listening is another question entirely.