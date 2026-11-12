An X user predicted that Pete Hegseth might punish an Army sentinel who reprimanded his entourage at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, 11 November. However, no evidence has emerged that the US defence secretary intends to discipline the soldier.

The controversy began during Wednesday's Veterans Day observance in Virginia, when Hegseth and senior aides gathered for photographs near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. A guard called for silence after laughter was heard as the group departed.

Pete Hegseth Faces 'Punish' Prediction After Arlington Reprimand

'Mark my words. Hegseth will attempt to punish the Soldier that reprimanded him,' an X account displaying the name Robert J Ellingsworth, @BY1959, wrote.

Mark my words. Hegseth will attempt to punish the Soldier that reprimanded him. — Robert J Ellingsworth 🆓 (@BY1959) November 11, 2026

Ellingsworth's comment raised the possibility of retaliation but provided no evidence that Hegseth intended to punish the soldier. The account holder's identity has not been independently verified.

There is also no verified indication that Hegseth threatened the sentinel, requested his removal or initiated disciplinary action.

The prediction followed the circulation of footage showing the defence secretary and his entourage being publicly corrected at the memorial.

Video published by ABC News shows Hegseth posing with his wife, Jennifer, and several senior aides. Laughter becomes audible as the group begins walking away, although the recording does not establish who laughed.

wow -- CNN broadcast footage of an Arlington guard yelling at a group with Pete Hegseth to "MAINTAIN SILENCE ... PAY RESPECT!" after someone in his entourage started laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier pic.twitter.com/430uEKRRp5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2026

The sentinel stopped his patrol and called out, 'All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.'

Hegseth glanced backwards before continuing up the steps. The footage does not establish whether he personally laughed or how he regarded the reprimand.

The moment was brief, but its setting made the exchange particularly visible as footage circulated across social media. The reprimand came at a military memorial where visitors, including senior officials, are instructed to remain silent while guards perform their duties.

Hegseth, who oversees the armed forces, was attending an event intended to recognise military service and sacrifice. Still, the footage does not identify who laughed, a distinction relevant to criticism of Hegseth and the online prediction that followed.

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger also criticised Hegseth's conduct, describing the incident as 'truly abhorrent.'

According to The Guardian, Kinzinger questioned the defence secretary's behaviour at a memorial dedicated to fallen service members.

Kinzinger's criticism addressed the incident captured on video, while Ellingsworth's prediction concerned possible future retaliation. Neither establishes that disciplinary action against the guard is being considered.

Pentagon Defends Sentinel After Pete Hegseth's Arlington Visit

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell defended the sentinel's conduct in a statement issued following the incident on Wednesday, 11 November.

He said the soldier 'correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum' during the Veterans Day commemoration.

Parnell also reaffirmed the department's respect for military personnel and their sacrifices. His statement addressed the reprimand itself, not the subsequent social media prediction about possible retaliation.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier honours unidentified American service members who died in military conflicts.

According to Arlington National Cemetery, soldiers from the 3rd US Infantry Regiment, known as the Old Guard, maintain a continuous watch over the memorial.

Sentinels are responsible for preserving its solemn atmosphere, including reminding visitors to observe silence and respect.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance attended the broader Veterans Day ceremony, which included wreath-laying to honour fallen service members.

As of 12 November, no public evidence has emerged that Hegseth intends to discipline the soldier. The Pentagon's publicly reported response to the incident supported the sentinel's actions.