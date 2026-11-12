A US Army sentinel's reprimand of Pete Hegseth's group at Arlington National Cemetery appeared on Wikipedia on Wednesday, 11 November, before editors removed it.

The addition followed a Veterans Day visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Virginia, where laughter drew a warning about maintaining silence.

The exchange took place after President Donald Trump's wreath-laying ceremony. Footage published by ABC News shows the US defence secretary posing for photographs with his wife, Jennifer, and advisers at around 12.30pm local time.

Pete Hegseth's Arlington Reprimand Appears on Wikipedia

As the group dispersed, someone laughed audibly. The soldier guarding the tomb stopped his patrol and told those nearby, 'All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.'

The video does not identify who laughed or establish that Hegseth made the noise. The sentinel addressed the group rather than accusing any named individual, an important distinction given the criticism that followed.

At 8.34pm GMT, a Wikipedia contributor added the incident to the encyclopaedia's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier article. It appeared under a section about sentinels responding to visitors regarded as loud or disrespectful, with CNN cited as the source.

The insertion described members of Hegseth's entourage being reprimanded after a photograph at the site. A public revision history shows that the passage remained online until 1.55am GMT on Thursday, 12 November, when it was removed.

A second contributor restored a reference at 6.20am, but another editor reversed it four minutes later. That editor questioned whether the incident was sufficiently notable for an encyclopaedia section explaining the guards' responsibilities.

Neither addition constituted an official finding against Hegseth. Wikipedia accepts public edits, and the brief appearance of a claim on the site does not independently establish an individual's responsibility for an incident.

The tomb honours unidentified American military personnel from the First World War, Second World War and Korean War. Sentinels from the US Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as the Old Guard, watch the memorial continuously and enforce its rules of respect.

Pentagon Backs Sentinel Amid Hegseth Controversy

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell defended the soldier's response. 'While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum,' he said in a statement to ABC News.

Parnell added that Hegseth and the department had always honoured those who sacrificed their lives in military service. He did not say who had laughed, and his statement did not suggest that the secretary had been singled out.

"Army Guard Publicly Scolds Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth & Group for Disrespectful Laughing at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier"



➡️ A U.S. Army sentinel from the 3rd Infantry Regiment publicly reprimanded Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth & his accompanying entourage at the Tomb of… — BreakinNewz (@BreakinNewz01) November 12, 2026

The Arlington exchange came one day after a separate congressional challenge to Hegseth's leadership. On Tuesday, 10 November, the House voted 211–204 to refer impeachment articles brought by Republican Representative Thomas Massie to the Judiciary Committee, preventing an immediate decision on impeachment.

Massie's resolution alleged unlawful military actions connected with Iran and strikes on suspected drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and Pacific. Hegseth denied wrongdoing and characterised the dispute as one of policy, while the Trump administration opposed the impeachment effort.

The procedural vote did not determine the truth of the allegations. House records show 11 Democrats and seven Republicans did not vote; some members cited travel disruption, while others gave different explanations.