Pete Hegseth has been told exactly what one incoming senator thinks of his performance, and the message was delivered straight to the camera. Abdul El-Sayed turned a CNN interview into a confrontation with the defence secretary, declaring: 'You are really bad at this.'

The Michigan Democrat made the remarks during a 10 November appearance on CNN's The Source, hosted by Kaitlan Collins. The exchange came as Hegseth faced renewed scrutiny over his leadership during the Iran war and an effort to advance impeachment proceedings against him.

El-Sayed, Michigan's senator-elect following his victory in the previous week's election, did not hold back when Collins asked about the failed attempt to advance impeachment proceedings against the Pentagon chief.

Why Did El-Sayed Tell Hegseth To Resign?

Asked to assess Hegseth's position, El-Sayed questioned why the defence secretary remained in his job.

Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed: "Can you imagine being Pete Hegseth right now? Like, why are you still in your job? I mean, it's an open question. Like, Pete, like really just open question. Why are you still doing this job? You are really bad at this. You are failing your… pic.twitter.com/PBUaKxXDRv — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 11, 2026

'Can you imagine being Pete Hegseth right now? Like, why are you still in your job?' he asked.

He then turned towards the camera and addressed Hegseth directly, accusing him of failing in his responsibilities and mishandling the war.

'Every day you're talking about fighting a new cultural war, but like, you're supposed to be waging an actual war that is actually illegal on its own terms,' El-Sayed said.

He followed the criticism with an unmistakable demand: 'So just resign. Make it easy for everybody instead of in the end getting taken out because that's clearly what's happening.'

The senator-elect ended by repeating his assessment: 'So Pete, just take it from me, like you're not good at this.'

El-Sayed's comments represented his own assessment of Hegseth's leadership. His criticism also reflected wider Democratic opposition to the administration's military campaign.

Did Republicans Just Block Hegseth's Impeachment?

The televised confrontation followed a dramatic day in Washington. On 10 November, the House voted 211–204 to refer a resolution seeking Hegseth's impeachment to the Judiciary Committee, effectively blocking an immediate vote on the charges.

The effort was led by Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky and supported by Democrats. The resolution contained eight articles alleging abuses of power, including launching military action against Iran without congressional approval and other alleged violations involving US military operations.

Most Republicans supported referring the resolution to committee, effectively blocking the impeachment effort. Donald Trump had publicly defended Hegseth, while Massie was the only Republican to vote against the referral.

The vote followed major Republican losses in the midterm elections. El-Sayed later linked voters' concerns about rising fuel costs and the Iran war to the party's electoral setbacks.

What Did Hegseth Say About the Impeachment Push?

Hegseth rejected the impeachment effort during his first Pentagon news conference since May on Tuesday, describing it as a political attack that undermined the military and its personnel.

'This is not patriotism,' he said. 'This is sabotage.'

Democratic leaders also backed the impeachment push. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said Hegseth had 'abused his power' and 'undermined our national security', while Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called for him to stand trial and be removed from the Pentagon.

The political confrontation may not be over. Democrats are expected to take control of both chambers of Congress in January 2027, potentially giving them another opportunity to pursue scrutiny of Hegseth.

For now, El-Sayed's televised message has added another public challenge to the defence secretary as the administration faces questions over the Iran war. The allegations and political arguments remain contested, and the House has not impeached Hegseth.