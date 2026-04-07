Justin Bieber is scheduled to perform at Coachella on two Saturdays in April, 11 and 18. Reports suggest that those close to the singer have hired someone to monitor him around the clock ahead of the festival, owing to concerns he might not reach the stage sober.

Bieber has spoken publicly about his long struggle with substance use, though his marriage to Hailey Bieber and role as father to Jack Blues have offered fresh motivation for sobriety. Recent social media speculation, however, has revived questions about whether he might relapse.

Justin Bieber Sparks Relapse Fears

A TikTok account, celebritea.blinds, posted a video claiming Bieber is under constant supervision by a minder until his Coachella appearance. The minder was reportedly engaged by his team or festival organisers over fears he might not perform in a fit state for his audience.

@celebritea.blinds Justin Bieber Being WATCHED 24/7 Until Coachella | Source: @entylawyer crazydaysandnights.net, agcwebpages.com | Everything in this video is alleged. ♬ original sound - celebritea.blinds

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The last couple of months have reportedly been difficult for Bieber and his loved ones. According to the video uploader, Bieber displayed some concerning behaviour recently and has allegedly performed while under the influence of hard substances. To ensure that he would be ready for the Coachella stage, the people behind the festival or members of his team hired a minder to watch him all day and night.

Fans of Bieber are excited to see him perform live on the Coachella stage. Thus, concerns about his sobriety are understandable. However, there is no concrete proof that Bieber has relapsed. Last year, sources close to the singer confirmed that he has been sober from substances since 2014.

Justin Bieber Opened Up About His Addiction

In an interview with Vogue in 2019, Bieber opened up about his addictions and said that he turned to hard substances to help deal with his depression and mask the shame that he was feeling about his life choices.

'Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing,' he said.

Bieber's previous battles with addiction also made it difficult for him to love himself. Last year, he shared a sombre post saying that he sometimes feels like a fraud when people tell him that he deserves all the success that he's getting.

'I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud. Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, 'Damn, if they only knew my thoughts, how judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn't be saying this,' he said.

Committed to His Sobriety

In his 2020 docushort 'Justin Bieber: Sessions', the Canadian artist reflected on past struggles with substance use and mental health, emphasising his journey toward recovery. He recounted the times when he got so addicted to hard substances that he would take them the minute he woke up in the morning.

At one point, Bieber took it upon himself to be sober and has stayed as such. He also said that being a husband and a father has made him more committed to his sobriety.

'I know, ultimately, it's not only for me, but being the best me is going to help me be the best husband, the best father, the best friend I can possibly be. For all my fans that want to enjoy the music that I make, I can't do that if I'm not healthy and I haven't been healthy for a long time,' he said.