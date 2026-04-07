Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton face fresh scrutiny in the US and UK after Kardashian's $150 million private jet was tracked on a nine-minute flight between Los Angeles and Van Nuys, California, prompting online backlash and questions over whether her new romance with the Formula 1 star is driving a surge in ultra-short-haul travel.

Kardashian's plane movements were flagged on Reddit's r/CelebrityJets forum, where users monitor celebrity flight patterns using publicly available aviation data. The nine-minute hop, which posters estimated burned around $477 worth of fuel, was quickly described as 'wild, unnecessary and insane' by commenters who saw it as a symbol of waste amid heightened concern over emissions and elite lifestyles.

None of the data has been independently verified by official aviation authorities, so the precise costs and timings should be treated with caution.

According to the National Enquirer, a source close to the family said Kardashian and her siblings rely on private aircraft as casually as others might book an Uber, insisting their packed schedules leave no room for navigating Los Angeles traffic. 'Kim and the rest of the Kardashians use their jets the way most people would use a car service,' the outlet quoted the insider as saying, adding that the family allegedly view the flights as a practical necessity rather than an indulgence.

The flight in question was reportedly made on 'Kim Air,' the reality star's custom-built jet. Page Six has previously described the aircraft as a $150 million project tailored to Kardashian's tastes, fitted with cashmere finishes, multiple bathrooms and a plush interior designed to reflect her brand of minimal-luxury excess. It is, in short, far from a modest commuter plane.

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A Lifestyle Under Pressure

The new controversy comes as Kardashian's personal life has taken a high-octane turn. The American Horror Story and All's Fair actress has been spending more time in the air since becoming romantically linked to Lewis Hamilton, the British F1 driver whose career involves global travel and a relentless race calendar.

The Enquirer reported that in the early stages of their relationship the pair were quietly meeting in England and France, far from Kardashian's Los Angeles base. Those meet-ups were followed by a family-style getaway in March, when Kardashian's younger children — sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 6, and daughter Chicago, 8 — joined her for a Spring Break trip to Japan.

🚨 LEWIS HAMILTON fuels dating rumors with Kim Kardashian in latest Instagram video!



👉 Driving a Ferrari F40 in Japan, the F1 star features Kardashian as passenger in "Tokyo Drift Vol. III".



Hamilton continues to keep his personal life private despite public appearances. ❌ pic.twitter.com/ekI4yZU8jj — Motorsportive (@MotorsportiveHQ) April 6, 2026

There is no detailed public breakdown of which journeys were taken on Kim Air, and none of the itineraries has been confirmed by Kardashian or Hamilton's representatives, so any precise tally of flights and emissions remains speculative.

Even the perception of increased long-haul travel has intensified criticism. In a climate where celebrities are routinely called out for 'flight-shaming' offences, Kardashian's movements are being viewed through the lens of her relationship with Hamilton, fairly or not.

For some online observers, a romance between one of the world's most recognisable influencers and a global motor racing figure is shorthand for a spike in private jets and supercharged carbon footprints.

None of the Kardashians has addressed the specific nine-minute flight, nor have they publicly responded to broader criticism of their aviation habits in this latest round. Hamilton, whose own travel is seen by some fans as an unavoidable part of his profession, has not commented on reports linking him to Kardashian's increased flight activity. There is, as yet, no official statement from either camp acknowledging that the relationship has affected her use of Kim Air.

Romance, Reputation and the Kardashian, Hamilton Question

The question of whether Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are 'to blame' for any surge in private jet travel is more about perception than hard data. Without full transparency on flight logs and passenger details, the scale of any increase cannot be measured from the outside, and much of the online outrage is fuelled by anecdote and assumption. Nothing is confirmed, so all such claims should be treated with caution.

Lewis Hamilton and reality tv star Kim Kardashian have officially confirmed their relationship on instagram with a viral “tokyo drift” video. the high-speed ferrari ride in japan marks the first time the couple publicly acknowledged their romance after months of dating rumors pic.twitter.com/NJRSqGhOBJ — IBTimes UK (@IBTimesUK) April 7, 2026

What is clear is that one short journey, the nine-minute hop from Los Angeles to Van Nuys, has become a lightning rod for broader frustrations about wealth, climate responsibility and celebrity privilege.

Kardashian's defenders argue that high-security, high-efficiency travel is part of life when constantly followed by cameras and paparazzi. Critics see a $150 million private plane lifting off for a distance that could easily be driven and conclude that the system is fundamentally skewed.

In that sense, the Kardashian and Hamilton pairing has become a convenient symbol. Two hyper‑mobile stars, straddling Hollywood and the F1 paddock, make an easy target for debates about how much indulgence the public will tolerate from its most privileged figures and how many nine‑minute flights one romance is worth.